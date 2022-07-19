Coinsfera enables visitors to sell USDT in Dubai to buy real estate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinsfera enables anyone to sell USDT in Dubai to buy real estate instantly. As an OTC crypto desk, Coinsfera introduces its new product to the public.

As cryptocurrencies become globally acceptable, cryptocurrency solutions become more accessible for anyone to use. Those cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions have expanded overseas and made finance available to everyone. Coinsfera utilizes the power of cryptocurrencies and gives its power to people to buy property by selling USDT in Dubai.

Sell USDT in Dubai to Buy Real Estate

Buying real estate has always been the preferred investment option for many people. When it comes to how to buy real estate in Dubai with crypto, you might experience some difficulties even though cryptocurrencies are a vital part of our life now. You can buy pretty much anything with cryptocurrencies. Real estate is not an exception to this with Coinsfera.

Coinsfera - the exchange operates since 2015, enables customers to sell USDT in Dubai to buy real estate. The provider of a wide range of crypto solutions seized the demand from crypto enthusiasts in buying real estate, villas, and apartments with cryptocurrency and decided to offer this solution as well. With the new product of the company, anyone can sell USDT in Dubai to buy apartments with simple procedures.

How to Buy Real Estate by Selling USDT in Dubai?

Buying apartments or real estate in Dubai with crypto may seem arduous for many individuals but Coinsfera put efforts to make the process simple for customers. According to the company, customers can buy real estate or villas in Dubai in 3 steps:

  1. Choose real estate - select the real estate, apartment or villa that you desire to buy from a wide range of options and set the estimated amount that you are willing to pay.

  2. Appoint a meeting - individuals can arrange an appointment with the Coinsfera staff using phone contact, WhatsApp, or telegram to discuss details in the meeting.

  3. Sell USDT in Dubai and buy an apartment - once the deal is closed, you will send the appropriate amount of money will be sent to in form of USDT and you will get your desired apartment or real estate.

According to the Coinsfera website, customers utilize the best features of cryptocurrencies while buying real estate in Dubai. Not only volatile cryptocurrencies but digital currencies such as USDT are widely used in transactions. Firstly, the adoption of cryptocurrencies and USDT increases, and demand rises as well from the company and individual customers. Secondly, different markets have adapted to cryptocurrency payment solutions. Next, unlike other payment solutions, cryptocurrencies charge you insignificant fees for transactions. If we were to give example, when you sell USDT in Dubai by transferring it to other accounts you will pay as low as 1 USDT fee for high amounts. Finally, cryptocurrencies are faster than traditional payment methods.

About Coinsfera

Coinsfera is an OTC crypto desk for buying and selling digital currencies in 4 cities, Dubai, Istanbul, London, and Pristina. Customers visit Coinsfera offices in those cities to easily buy and sell 2000+ cryptocurrencies instantly. Individuals can sell USDT (tether), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cordana (ADA), and many other cryptocurrencies within a few minutes.

Name: Coinsfera
Address: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster F, Indigo-Icon tower - Office # 501 5th floor - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 58 535 0505
Email: contact@coinsfera.com


