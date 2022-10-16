Pep Guardiola claims coins thrown at him during Man City’s defeat at Liverpool

Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City’s defeat at Liverpool.

The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a Phil Foden goal controversially disallowed.

The strike would have given City the lead but they eventually went on to lose 1-0 to a Mohamed Salah goal.

Speaking about the matter in his post-match press conference, Guardiola said: “Next time we will do it better. It didn’t get me. They try it again next year.”