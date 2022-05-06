CoinEx Adopts an All-new Brand Slogan: Making Crypto Trading Easier

·3 min read

HONG KONG, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- In December 2020, CoinEx adopted the brand slogan of "Where Innovative Digital Assets Gather", which indicates that the platform's growth strategy was to bring innovative, quality projects to users and help them capture the latest trends and seize new opportunities. Guided by such principles, the CoinEx token-listing team always prioritizes the listing of quality cryptos and is never blindly after quantity. Such a rigorous funnel-shaped screening process not only allows users to identify first-rate assets and stay ahead of peers but also earns CoinEx a great reputation, which has brought win-win results for both the platform and users.

Throughout 2021, CoinEx listed 300+ premium cryptos. Meanwhile, helping users select innovative digital assets was no longer a growth target. Instead, it had become the norm of listing all the superior cryptos on the exchange. As the crypto market continues to evolve, a growing number of users flock to the blockchain industry.

However, these beginners are often confused and daunted by the lack of blockchain know-how, the high threshold of trading platforms, as well as the complex operations of crypto trading. As such, CoinEx should not simply strive for the provision of innovative digital assets — moreover, it needs to help beginners complete their first crypto transaction with ease, allow them to benefit from the more convenient circulation of crypto assets, and make the world a better place via blockchain together with users.

To that end, CoinEx has decided to adopt an all-new brand slogan: Making Crypto Trading Easier. In the future, CoinEx will function as the bridge between users and the crypto world. As the gateway to the crypto space, the exchange will help more users complete each crypto transaction with ease and shatter the long-standing stereotype that the blockchain industry is inaccessible.

On CoinEx (both on Web and Mobile APP), users can trade cryptos easily and conveniently anywhere they are and whenever they want to. CoinEx strives for simple product designs and easy operations, allowing users to get started with CoinEx products and trade cryptos right away. Meanwhile, the exchange provides an all-encompassing, professional Help Center to guide users from basic operations to advanced trading tactics. On CoinEx, all users can have access to detailed blockchain know-how and all-inclusive guides to trading operations. With the Help Center, even crypto newbies can effortlessly orient themselves in the crypto world.

During the past decade, the blockchain industry saw great changes, and the intensive competition between crypto trading platforms has also ended. In a world where the total market cap of cryptocurrency continues to rise, the crypto market plays a vital role in the financial sector. Meanwhile, a growing number of new users will rush to the blockchain space. CoinEx is keenly aware that the blockchain world requires the contribution of more individuals, and we can only gather more efforts to improve the blockchain sector by making the industry accessible to more users, changing how assets are traded, and breaking the restraints of conventional finance.

"Making Crypto Trading Easier" is not just a slogan — It is a major goal and growth strategy that CoinEx is striving for. The exchange plans to become the bridge connecting users and the crypto world. As the gateway to the crypto space, CoinEx aims to make crypto trading easier.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinex-adopts-an-all-new-brand-slogan-making-crypto-trading-easier-301541469.html

