Coinbase Opens NFT Marketplace to All

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Crypto exchange Coinbase announced Wednesday it has opened the beta version of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace to the public.

The exchange unveiled the marketplace to a small group of invited users at the end of April, nearly seven months after announcing its launch in October 2021.

The marketplace saw just 900 transactions and 73 ETH (around $210,000) of sales volume in the debut week of its beta, though Coinbase did not say how many users had been granted access to the platform.

IT’S ALL HAPPENING!



We’re super excited to announce we're opening @Coinbase_NFT Beta up to everyone.



Go set up your new profile now → https://t.co/yBSzpEo7Ar pic.twitter.com/ECjaJhjo60 — Coinbase (@coinbase) May 4, 2022

Coinbase NFT will look to take a chunk of market share from the NFT marketplace kingpin OpenSea, debuting with zero-transaction fees for a limited time, the company’s vice president of product Sanchan Saxena said last month in a press briefing.

The company says it plans to grow its user base in-part with a series of NFT collection partnerships tying back to the platform, one of which is a Bored Ape Yacht Club film trilogy to debut at NFT.NYC in June.

Read more: Bored Apes Go Hollywood With Coinbase-Produced Movie Trilogy