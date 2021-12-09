Coinbase–Ledger Integration Looks to Boost Crypto Self-Custody
Crypto exchange Coinbase is planning to integrate Ledger hardware wallets, bringing users more options for self-custody of their crypto, according to a Ledger press release on Thursday.
The integration will be rolled out in phases in Q1 of 2022. The partnership will start off with the Coinbase Wallet browser extension, which will connect to Ledger wallets. In the later part of the integration, the Coinbase mobile app will also connect to the hardware wallets.
Coinbase will “share more announcements on how we’re making Coinbase Wallet the safest and most secure way to participate in Web 3 over the coming months,” the exchange’s VP of Product, Max Branzburg, said in the statement.
Paris-based Ledger closed a $380 million Series C in June, led by digital asset fund 10T Holdings.