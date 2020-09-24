Coinbase is creating a new ‘Platforms’ team, hires executives from Venmo and Adobe

Crypto exchange Coinbase is creating a new "Platforms" team and has hired two executives from Venmo and Adobe to join this team.

Shilpa Dhar, former head of product at Venmo, has joined Coinbase as VP of product. Ravi Byakod, former head of commerce engineering at Adobe, has joined Coinbase as VP of engineering.

Dhar and Byakod will lead Coinbase's Platforms team and help the company focus on creating a "strong, scalable, and compliant infrastructure that can keep up with the growing cryptoeconomy," said Surojit Chatterjee, chief product officer at Coinbase.

Before Venmo, Dhar worked for PayPal for more than ten years, and Byakod has had stints at Google, eBay and Flipkart.

It is unclear what specific products the Platforms team would build, but it hints at scaling the Coinbase Commerce platform since Dhar and Byakod have experience in leading commerce platforms. The Coinbase Commerce platform helps merchants accept crypto payments. The Block has reached out to Coinbase to learn more about Platforms and will update this story should we hear back.

Coinbase has also hired Frank Yoo as VP of design and research. Yoo has previously worked for companies like Google and Lyft and has nearly 20 years of design experience.





© 2020 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.