All About Coinbase, Cardano, Chainlink and More: Our Most-Read Crypto Stories of 2021

Over the past year, cryptocurrency has arguably transitioned from a niche investment to the mainstream, with the increase in popularity of mainstays like Bitcoin and Ethereum and the rise of other headline-catching crypto like Dogecoin and Cardano. Based on GOBankingRates’ most-read crypto stories of the year, our readers want to know about the cryptocurrencies making the news, which ones are the best (and most affordable) investments and how to be an informed crypto investor.

Here are our top 10 most-read cryptocurrency stories of 2021.

  1. 10 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest in for 2021

  2. How To Avoid and Reduce Fees on Binance: A Full Breakdown

  3. What Is the Next Big Cryptocurrency To Explode in 2021?

  4. 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Buy

  5. What Is Cardano (ADA) and Is It Worth Investing In?

  6. Coinbase Fees: Here’s a Full Breakdown of How To Minimize Costs

  7. 10 Best Crypto Research Tools You Must Have as an Investor

  8. Stellar (XLM): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?

  9. What Is Chainlink and Why Is It Important in the World of Cryptocurrency?

  10. What is Tether (USDT)? Should You Invest and Where To Buy?

