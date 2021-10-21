CoinAgenda Global Gathers Blockchain Leaders for Oct 25-27 Las Vegas Event

Speakers include Bill Barhydt, Founder & CEO of ABRA; Jaime Rogozinski, Founder, WallStreetBets; Ben Goertzel and Grace the Robot, SingularityNET; and Michael Wagner, Co-Founder & CEO of Star Atlas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, today announced it will be welcoming top cryptocurrency and fintech leaders to explore trends in crypto-economics, investing, regulations and other projects and initiatives during a three-day event at the New York-New York Hotel in Las Vegas on October 25-27, 2021. Tickets and agenda are available on the event page.





Confirmed Speakers include:





Bill Barhydt, Founder & CEO of ABRA

Jaime Rogozinski , Founder of WallStreetBets

Ben Goertzel , CEO & Founder of SingularityNET Foundation

Michael Wagner , Co-Founder & CEO of Star Atlas

Dirk Lueth , Co-founder of Uplandme, Inc.

Steve Fox Beauregard , Co-Founder & Chairman at GoCoin; Advisor and former Chief Revenue Officer at Bloq, Inc.

Brad Yasar , CEO at EQIFI

Michael Terpin , Founder and CEO of Transform Group and CoinAgenda

Jonathan Mohan , Head of Partnerships at DLTx

Jim Blasko , CEO of Aspire

Bill Inman , CEO at Singularity Studio

Paul Puey , CEO & Co-founder at Edge

Bob Reid, CEO & Co-founder at Everest

Justin O’Connell , Founder of GoldSilverBitcoin.com

Austin Davis , Co-Founder of CommunityElectricity.io

Tony Evans , Co-founder of FGC Group

Jor Law , Board of Directors at Prime Trust

Scott Purcell , Founder & CEO of Banq

J.D. Seraphine, CEO at Raiinmaker

Ashley Trick , Venture Capitalist at Capital6 Eagle

Kirk Phillips , “The Bitcoin CPA”

Erika Zapanta , Global Director of Events at Transform Group

Sam Kazemian , Founder of Frax

On Yavin, Managing Partner at Cointelligence Fund

Ryan Condron , CEO at Titan Industries Inc.

Irina Litchfield , Partner at Percival Capital; BitAngels City Leader Austin

Megan Kaspar , Co-founder and Managing Director of Magnetic

Mark Friedler , CEO of Gigex, Inc.

Eric Reubel , Senior Director at Dundon Advisers LLC

John Burris , Chief Blockchain & Strategy Officer at IMVU

Zac Safron , VP of Investor Relations at Aurum

Adryenn Ashley , NFT Community Designer & Influencer at Wow! Is Me, Inc.

Miko Matsumura , General Partner of Gumi Ventures

Ken DiCross , Founder of Airwire

Brian Nelson , Partner at PeakD Projects

Zachary Kelman , Managing Partner of Kelman Law PLLC

Lance Morginn , President of Blockchain Intelligence Group

Justin Litchfield , CEO of Quantum Machines

Abhishek Pitti , CEO of Nucleus Vision

Warren Whitlock , CEO of Stirling Corp; Advisor of BitAngels

Rennick Palley , Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Stratos Technologies

Sydney Armani , Chairman & CEO of Fintech World Group

Dan Newbold , CEO of Tinker RnD

Gregg Steinman , Attorney at McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Hisham Khan , CEO of Aldrin

Mario Nawfal , CEO of NFT Technologies

Mike Maha , NFT Studios

Ed Prado, CEO at Rair Technologies





“After our successful events in Monaco and Dubai within the last month, we are excited to host our third event of the CoinAgenda conference series this year in Las Vegas” said Erika Zapanta, CoinAgenda Global Director of Events. “With Bitcoin at $63,000 and the launch of the first US Bitcoin ETF, we have a lot to cover around the evolution of cryptocurrency and blockchain investing.”





The three day event will include sessions covering the future of cryptocurrency, blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), fintech, privacy, scaling solutions, token economics, payment and infrastructure platforms, investing, Web 3.0, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming and legal and regulatory issues in blockchain investing. Presenting startups will also have the opportunity to pitch top industry investors. In addition, each day will conclude with a party where all speakers, sponsors, and attendees can mingle at some of the most memorable venues in the city.





Confirmed sponsors include:

DLTx - DLTx is a public company listed on the Norwegian Olso Børs Stock Exchange and is the enterprise vendor for DAOs and blockchain protocols that offers unique access to the public blockchain markets & well-priced access to funding. DLTx has developed a novel way for investors to access compelling and predictable economic returns based on the changes created by the decentralization & disruption of major global industries.

Transform Group - Transform Group is the world’s leading blockchain public relations, advisory, events, and social media company, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Toronto, and global headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Transform Group is dedicated to creating and sustaining industry leadership positions for its clients through superior strategy, relationships, market intelligence and consistent execution.

AirWire - AirWire is a breakthrough platform designed to enable cryptocurrency to be sent easily, quickly, and securely, over today’s existing social network infrastructure. No prior setup is needed by the recipient nor is it required to have any awareness of the transaction itself. The applications to utilize this platform are as vast and plentiful as the reasons people post on social media to begin with. AirWire has developed a Patent Pending NFT Camera App and NFT Marketplace.

Bridging Networks - Bridging Networks helps build bridges between powerful networks across many industries with common interests in cooperation.

Rair Tech - RAIR is a blockchain-based digital rights management platform that uses NFTs to get access to streaming content.

Raiinmaker - Raiinmaker is a blockchain-based social engagement platform where creators and brands grow, incentivize, and reward fans to build community, together.

Blockchain Wire - Blockchain Wire is the industry's first blockchain press release distribution service focused exclusively on news about blockchain, distributed ledger technology companies, ICOs, STOs and other blockchain and cryptocurrency-related announcements. Our global reach includes broadcast and online media outlets, social media sites, industry trade publications, leading blogs and blockchain industry influencers.

Momentum Design Lab - Momentum Design Lab is a design thinking-based and technology driven, user experience design agency specializing in product, design and digital transformation.

Everest - Everest is a decentralized platform and protocol to build value exchanges between people and organizations.

Nucleus Vision - Nucleus Vision is the first-of-its-kind private data network, all transactions occur on-chain - with every network transaction being secured and protected by blockchain.

Infinity Token - Infinity Token is the first ERC-20 (Ethereum) based cryptocurrency powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum mining.

CoinAgenda Global is the third of four events in the CoinAgenda conference series taking place in Las Vegas October 25-27, 2021 as part of Las Vegas Blockchain Week. Concluding this year, CoinAgenda Carribean will gather in Puerto Rico December 7-9, 2021 as part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week.





For more information regarding CoinAgenda, please visit www.coinagenda.com.





To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Global, visit the event page: https://coinagenda.com/coinagenda-global-2021/.





For the CoinAgenda Global schedule, visit https://coinagenda.com/coinagenda-global-2021-schedule/.





Connect with CoinAgenda:

ABOUT COINAGENDA

Now in its eighth year, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda Global focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com



