Coin Cloud’s Commitment to Digital Currency for All™ Expanded Through New Website

Found at Coin.Cloud, new website extends experience at Coin Cloud’s more than 5,000 Bitcoin ATMs to a comprehensive online presence with individual pages for every location

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin Cloud today, in tandem with kick-off of The NACS Show in Las Vegas, announced the launch of its new website, found at: https://www.coin.cloud/ .



Designed to extend Coin Cloud’s commitment to Digital Currency for All™ by delivering a comprehensive online presence, Coin.Cloud includes individual pages for every single one of the company’s Digital Currency Machines (DCMs), a more advanced Bitcoin ATM, spanning more than 5,000 installations across the U.S. and Brazil. Driven by MomentFeed, an Uberall company , the individual pages will enable each Coin Cloud DCM location is visible to online users, including across mapping platforms, including Apple Maps , Waze and Google Maps , among others. The new Coin Cloud website was designed and developed in partnership with Victorious .

“We are more than just a Bitcoin ATM and the design and development of our new web presence encapsulates our commitment to customers, while showcasing the strength of our network through our premier retail partnerships,” said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. “Delivering individual pages for every one of our locations is a tremendous resource for cryptocurrency buyers and sellers across the country, and our new website provides additional value for our customers and clients.”

The new Coin Cloud website also includes a revamped blog: https://www.coin.cloud/blog providing the latest news in the business and technology of Bitcoin, crypto, blockchain and digital currency. Among its most recent posts is on The Ethereum Merge : https://www.coin.cloud/blog/the-ethereum-merge .

Coin Cloud DCMs empower people to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and over 40 other digital assets with cash, including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), USD Coin (USDC) Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. New coins added recently include Cardano (ADA), Nano (NANO), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), OMG Network (OMG), and ApeCoin (APE).

To find a specific Coin Cloud location, visit: www.Coin.Cloud/dcms or engage with us on social media by following Coin Cloud on Twitter at @CoinCloudDCM and Instagram at @CoinCloudDCM .

About Coin Cloud

Coin Cloud , a Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014, operates more than 5,000 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil. Coin Cloud provides the fastest and easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 other digital assets and cryptocurrencies with cash. Coin Cloud serves their customer base in all their digital asset needs via their Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing of digital currencies and exclusive NFTs, and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud’s network of DCMs is 100 percent buy & sell and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express , H-E-B , Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods , Thorntons , UNFI customer stores, and Yesway . You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM / Bitcoin ATM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms .

