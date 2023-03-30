Is Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Cohort fair value estimate is UK£3.47

Cohort is estimated to be 35% overvalued based on current share price of UK£4.67

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Cohort Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.95m UK£10.8m UK£10.2m UK£9.89m UK£9.71m UK£9.63m UK£9.60m UK£9.61m UK£9.66m UK£9.72m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.04% Est @ -1.78% Est @ -0.90% Est @ -0.29% Est @ 0.14% Est @ 0.45% Est @ 0.66% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% UK£1.8 UK£9.3 UK£8.3 UK£7.5 UK£6.8 UK£6.3 UK£5.9 UK£5.5 UK£5.1 UK£4.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£61m

Story continues

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£9.7m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.2%) = UK£161m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£161m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= UK£80m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£141m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£4.7, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cohort as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.875. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cohort

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Aerospace & Defense market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Cohort, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

