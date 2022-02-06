Cohiba Minerals Limited

Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) Horse Well Hits Further Copper and Gold Mineralisation

Melbourne, Australia, Feb 7, 2022 - (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is pleased to provide results for drillhole HWDD05W1 from the exploration drilling program at its Horse Well project in South Australia (Figure 1*).



HWDD05W1 was an angled (i.e. curved) hole drilled from HWDD05 commencing at a depth of 747.10m for a total hole length of 1,335.7m and a final azimuth (TN) of 40.8deg and a dip of 59.9deg.



The analytical results for drill hole HWDD05W1 were completed by ALS Laboratories and have been assessed by the Company and its technical consultants. The assay results have been weighted based on the sample length and all reported intervals are continuous sample lengths.



The results are summarised below:



70m @ 0.30% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au and 1.84 g/t Ag from 962 - 1,032m

including:

0.62m @ 1.64% Cu and 0.14 g/t Au from 974.0m

0.55m @ 1.83% Cu, 0.85 g/t Au and 12.5 g/t Ag from 978.85m

0.35m @ 1.76% Cu, 1.79 g/t Au and 6.9 g/t Ag from 980.75m

0.4m @ 1.68% Cu, 0.72 g/t Au and 3.1 g/t Ag from 988.0m

1.0m @ 1.49% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au and 6.0 g/t Ag from 996.0m

1.0m @ 1.69% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au and 14.5 g/t Ag from 1,004.0m

1.0m @ 3.5 g/t Au and 3.67 g/t Ag from 1,005.0m

1.0m @ 1.34% Cu, 0.55 g/t Au and 10.5 g/t Ag from 1,011.0m

4.0m @ 1.74 g/t Au from 1,018.0m

1.0m @ 1.15% Cu from 1,026.0m

0.2m @ 1.84% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag from 1,029.5m



13.08m @ 0.62% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au and 1.43 g/t Ag from 1,055 - 1,068.08m

including:

1.0m @ 1.32% Cu from 1,056.0m

0.32m @ 5.07% Cu and 0.78 g/t Au from 1,063.68m



5.0m @ 0.64% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au from 1,096 - 1,105m

including:

1.0m @ 2.18%, 0.69 g/t Au and 2.47 g/t Ag from 1,097m



41.55m @ 0.22% Cu from 1,116.45- 1,158m

including:

0.6m @ 1.14% Cu from 1,148.0m

22m @ 0.16% Cu from 1,182 - 1,204m

4m @ 0.39% Cu from 1,210 - 1,214m

8.12m @ 0.16% Cu from 1,228 - 1,236.12m



37m @ 0.22% Cu from 1,243 - 1,281m

including:

0.17m @ 2.35% Cu and 0.56 g/t Au from 1,243.0m

End of Hole (EOH) @ 1,335.7m



A total of 200.75m of mineralised intersections.



As with HWDD05 the wedge hole has shown mineralisation, brecciation and alteration styles in some of the mafic units which are typical of an IOCG deposit (Figure 2*) and that the structural history of the veins reflects the "big picture" structural evolution of the Olympic Dam Breccia Complex (ODBC) with early shear and late dilational characteristics.



HWDD05W1 also showed a strong spatial correlation between iron (Fe), copper (Cu), gold (Au) and silver (Ag) and a reasonably good correlation with uranium (U) which are key characteristics of the ODBC.



Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham says, "The results from the wedge hole HWDD05W1 provide further confirmation that we are situated in a prospective location. The mineralisation is becoming more pervasive with a greater total length of mineralisation compared with HWDD05. With our ongoing focus on the petrology, mineralogy, alteration styles and structures, which are critically important to understanding IOCG deposits, we will optimise our potential for exploration success in the Horse well area."



About Cohiba Minerals Limited:



Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.



The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.



