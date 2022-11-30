Coherent to Present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and laser technology, announced today that the company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

2022 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Date:

Monday, December 5, 2022

Time:

2:15 p.m. ET

Location:

New York, NY

Participant

Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Coherent website at https://www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@coherent.com


