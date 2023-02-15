Coherent Introduces Portfolio of Smaller Ultracompact Components for Optical Amplifiers Embedded in Telecom Transceivers and LiDAR Subsystems

Coherent Corp.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in optical communications and sensing technology, today announced the introduction of a portfolio of smaller ultracompact components that enable optical amplifiers embedded in next-generation high-speed telecom transceivers and in LiDAR subsystems.

Coherent, an early pioneer in embedded optical amplifiers, is introducing an entire family of smaller ultracompact components, including a micro-pump laser, a variable optical attenuator, and hybrid passive assemblies, all with a very low profile of less than 2.5 mm.

“We have achieved a level of miniaturization that is unmatched in the industry with a complete set of components that enable optical amplifiers to be easily embedded in small modules such as pluggable high-speed transceivers, in the very small QSFP-DD form factor, and miniature automotive LiDAR systems,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer. “Leveraging highly automated assembly, these components will scale cost-competitively with the rapidly growing demand.”

The components are available individually and as custom assemblies, including with erbium- and erbium/ytterbium-doped fiber from Coherent. They come in standard or extended temperature ranges, and with bend-insensitive fiber input and output on a single side. The micro-pump laser is available with an output power of up to 400 mW.

Coherent will exhibit at OFC 2023 in San Diego, March 7-9, booth #3815, showcasing its new products and technology for next-generation optical communications networks and sensing.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Story continues

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com



