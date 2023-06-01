Is Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) Potentially Undervalued?

While Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Coherent’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Coherent?

According to my valuation model, Coherent seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Coherent today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $43.74, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Coherent’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Coherent?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Coherent, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? COHR’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on COHR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Coherent as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Be aware that Coherent is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

