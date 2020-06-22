Cohen Media Group & Artificial Eye Make First Joint Acquisition With Fernando Trueba Cannes Title
Fernando Trueba’s Cannes Official Selection drama Forgotten We’ll Be has scored U.S. and UK deals via a joint acquisition from Cohen Media Group and Artificial Eye.
The acquisition is the first joint buy from the two firms after AE was acquired by CMG last year.
The film will be released theatrically in the U.S. and the UK in 2021. The distribution deal was negotiated by Robert Aaronson, CMG’s Senior Vice President, and Vicente Canales, Managing Director of Spanish international sales agency Film Factory Entertainment
Belle Époque and Chico & Rita director Trueba’s latest is adapted from Héctor Abad Faciolince’s novel about his father, Colombian human rights activist Dr. Héctor Abad Gómez. Starring Javier Cámara (Talk To Her), the story follows a man torn between the love of his family and his political fight set in the violence-riddled Colombia of recent decades. The film also stars Juan Pablo Urrego (Memoria), Patricia Tamayo (Amigo de nadie) and Aida Morales (Chanc).
The Colombian Spanish-language film is produced by Caracol Television and DGP.
