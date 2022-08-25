Cohen Media Group Acquires UK Film Sales Giant HanWay Films

Charles Cohen’s Cohem Media Group, which owns the Landmark Theatres chain of art-houses, has acquired HanWay Films, the U.K.-based international film sales giant founded by Jeremy Thomas and his partner Peter Watson.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HanWay will continued to be function as an independent unit selling a broad range of theatrical titles to international distributors. Peter Watson will continue to serve as president, along with Gabrielle Stewart as CEO.

Philip Knatchbull, CEO of Cohen Media Group’s U.K.-based Curzon, negotiated the deal.