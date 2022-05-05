Cohen & Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN), a financial services firm specializing in fixed income and SPAC markets, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Summary Operating Results

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

3/31/22

12/31/21

3/31/21

Net trading

$

12,022

$

15,204

$

19,183

Asset management

1,889

5,136

2,093

New issue and advisory

3,770

17,209

1,839

Principal transactions and other revenue

(18,363

)

(10,507

)

79,561

Total revenues

(682

)

27,042

102,676

Compensation and benefits

13,879

23,634

26,647

Non-compensation operating expenses

5,317

6,069

5,584

Operating income

(19,878

)

(2,661

)

70,445

Interest expense, net

(1,351

)

(1,706

)

(2,014

)

Income (loss) from equity method affiliates

(12,104

)

28,498

(835

)

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

(33,333

)

24,131

67,596

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,833

(4,117

)

868

Net income (loss)

(35,166

)

28,248

66,728

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest

(12,850

)

6,354

27,403

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-convertible non-controlling interest

(14,704

)

17,738

29,970

Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc.

$

(7,612

)

$

4,156

$

9,355

Fully diluted net income (loss) per share

$

(5.46

)

$

2.43

$

6.98

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)

$

(5,779

)

$

6,393

$

37,626

Fully diluted adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per share

$

(4.14

)

$

1.23

$

7.52

Lester Brafman, Chief Executive Officer of Cohen & Company, said, “Our financial results in the first quarter were impacted by significant unrealized negative mark-to-market adjustments in our principal investing portfolio. Nevertheless, we continue to focus on our strategic objectives and are confident that the initiatives underway in investment banking, CRE loan origination, asset management, gestation repo, and in our SPAC franchise will generate long-term value for our shareholders. In the first quarter, we also continued to pay our regular quarterly dividend.”

Brafman continued, “As we have stated in the past, our involvement in the SPAC market as a sponsor, asset manager, and investor has resulted in increased holdings of public equity positions in post-business combination companies as part of our principal investing portfolio. The current economic uncertainty and capital markets disruption may continue to result in increased volatility in the SPAC market, and may further impact our reported results going forward.”

Financial Highlights

  • Net loss attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. was $7.6 million, or $5.46 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and net income of $9.4 million, or $6.98 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted pre-tax loss was $5.8 million, or $4.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to adjusted pre-tax income of $6.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and adjusted pre-tax income of $37.6 million, or $7.52 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per diluted share are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). See Note 1 below.

  • Revenues were negative $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $27.0 million for the prior quarter and $102.7 million for the prior year quarter.

    • Net trading revenue was $12.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, down $3.2 million from the prior quarter and $7.2 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease from both prior quarters was primarily due to lower trading revenue from the Company’s municipal, agencies, gestation repo, and corporate groups.

    • Asset management revenue was $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, down $3.2 million from the prior quarter and $0.2 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily related to an incentive allocation earned by the manager of the Company’s SPAC funds in the prior quarter.

    • New issue and advisory revenue was $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, down $13.4 million from the prior quarter and up $1.9 million from the prior year quarter. In the current quarter, the Cohen & Company Capital Markets investment banking team generated $1.5 million, the CRE origination team generated $1.0 million, and the US insurance origination team generated $1.2 million of the new issue and advisory revenue.

    • Principal transactions and other revenue was negative $18.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to negative $10.5 million in the prior quarter and positive $79.6 million in the prior year quarter. In the current and prior quarters, the negative principal transactions and other revenue was due to mark-to-market adjustments on the Company’s principal investments related to the Company’s involvement in the SPAC market as a sponsor, asset manager, and investor, which has resulted in increased holdings of public equity positions in post-business combination companies, often restricted, which are subject to market adjustments, both up and down. In the prior year quarter, the Company’s second sponsored insurance SPAC, INSU Acquisition Corp. II, closed its business combination with Metromile, Inc. in February 2021, which generated $73.2 million of principal transactions revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Note that the $18.4 million of negative principal transactions revenue in the current quarter is offset by a $7.5 million credit recorded in the net income (loss) attributable to the non-convertible non-controlling interest line item.

  • Compensation and benefits expense during the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased $9.8 million from the prior quarter and $12.8 million from the prior year quarter. The number of Company employees was 115 as of March 31, 2022, compared to 118 as of December 31, 2021, and 98 as of March 31, 2021.

  • Interest expense during the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased $0.4 million from the prior quarter and $0.7 million from the prior year quarter.

  • Loss from equity method affiliates for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $12.1 million, compared to income from equity method affiliates of $28.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and loss from equity method affiliates of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Income (loss) from equity method affiliates fluctuates primarily depending on the timing of the closing of the business combinations by the Company’s equity method investees that are sponsors of SPACs, which typically result in increased value of founder shares allocable to the Company by the sponsors. However, during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a reduction in the value of the founder shares held by the Company’s equity method affiliates and allocable to the Company resulted in a corresponding loss on the Company’s investments in equity method affiliates. Note that the $12.1 million of loss from equity method affiliates in the current quarter is offset by a $7.2 million credit recorded in the net income (loss) attributable to the non-convertible non-controlling interest line item.

  • Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $1.8 million, compared to income tax benefit of $4.1 million in the prior quarter, and income tax expense of $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. The Company will continue to evaluate its operations on a quarterly basis and may make adjustments to the valuation allowance applied against the Company's net operating loss and net capital loss tax assets. Future adjustments could be material and may result in additional tax benefit or tax expense.

Total Equity and Dividend Declaration

  • As of March 31, 2022, total equity was $121.5 million, compared to $151.4 million as of December 31, 2021; the non-convertible non-controlling interest component of total equity was $11.5 million as of March 31, 2022 and $31.8 million as of December 31, 2021. Thus, the total equity excluding the non-convertible non-controlling interest component was $110.0 million as of March 31, 2022, a $9.6 million decrease from $119.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

  • The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on June 3, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 20, 2022. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the dividend policy each quarter, and future decisions regarding dividends may be impacted by quarterly operating results and the Company’s capital needs.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), today, May 5, 2022, to discuss these results. The conference call will be available via webcast. Interested parties can access the webcast by clicking the webcast link on the Company’s homepage at www.cohenandcompany.com. Those wishing to listen to the conference call with operator assistance can dial (888) 428-7458 (domestic) or (862) 298-0702 (international). A replay of the call will be available for three days following the call by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415.

About Cohen & Company

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in fixed income markets and, more recently, in SPAC markets. It was founded in 1999 as an investment firm focused on small-cap banking institutions but has grown to provide an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company’s operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, and matched book repo financing as well as new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company’s subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial Europe Limited S.A. in Europe. A division of JVB, Cohen & Company Capital Markets is the Company’s full-service boutique investment banking platform focusing on SPAC advisory, capital markets advisory, and M&A advisory, with clients primarily in the financial technology (commonly referred to as "fintech") and SPAC spaces. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds. As of March 31, 2022, the Company managed approximately $2.3 billion in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including US and European trust preferred securities, subordinated debt, and corporate loans. As of March 31, 2022, 51.8% of the Company’s assets under management were in collateralized debt obligations that Cohen & Company manages, which were all securitized prior to 2008. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading, matched book repo, or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit www.cohenandcompany.com.

Note 1: Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures of performance. Please see the discussion under “Non-GAAP Measures” below. Also see the tables below for the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures of performance to their corresponding GAAP measures of performance.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains certain statements, estimates, and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates, and forecasts are “forward-looking statements.” In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and our website at www.cohenandcompany.com/investor-relations/sec-filings. Such risk factors include the following: (a) a decline in general economic conditions or the global financial markets, including those caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, (b) losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties, (c) losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks, (d) a lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds for use in our businesses, (e) the ability to attract and retain personnel, (f) litigation and regulatory issues, (g) competitive pressure, (h) an inability to generate incremental income from new or expanded businesses, (i) unanticipated market closures or effects due to inclement weather or other disasters, (j) losses (whether realized or unrealized) on our principal investments, (k) the possibility that payments to the Company of subordinated management fees from its CDOs will continue to be deferred or will be discontinued, (l) the possibility that the stockholder rights plan may fail to preserve the value of the Company’s deferred tax assets, whether as a result of the acquisition by a person of 5% of the Company’s common stock or otherwise, (m) the possibility that the Company’s third sponsored insurance SPAC, INSU Acquisition Corp. III, does not successfully consummate a business combination, (n) a reduction in the volume of investments into SPACs, (o) the difficulty in identifying potential business combinations as a result of increased competition in the SPAC market, (p) the value of our holdings of founders shares in Shift Technologies, Inc. and Metromile Inc. is volatile and may decline and the possibility that significant portions of the founder shares may remain restricted for a long period of time, (q) the possibility that the Company will stop paying quarterly dividends to its stockholders, and (r) the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this communication will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this communication might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Quarterly Financial Results

Due to the nature of our business, our revenue and operating results may fluctuate materially from quarter to quarter. Accordingly, revenue and net income in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Further, our employee compensation arrangements are in large part incentive-based and, therefore, will fluctuate with revenue. The amount of compensation expense recognized in any one quarter may not be indicative of such expense in future periods. As a result, we suggest that annual results may be the most meaningful gauge for investors in evaluating our business performance.

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

3/31/22

12/31/21

3/31/21

Revenues

Net trading

$

12,022

$

15,204

$

19,183

Asset management

1,889

5,136

2,093

New issue and advisory

3,770

17,209

1,839

Principal transactions and other revenue

(18,363

)

(10,507

)

79,561

Total revenues

(682

)

27,042

102,676

Operating expenses

Compensation and benefits

13,879

23,634

26,647

Business development, occupancy, equipment

1,248

990

719

Subscriptions, clearing, and execution

1,941

2,562

2,790

Professional services and other operating

1,996

2,404

1,994

Depreciation and amortization

132

113

81

Total operating expenses

19,196

29,703

32,231

Operating income (loss)

(19,878

)

(2,661

)

70,445

Non-operating income (expense)

Interest expense, net

(1,351

)

(1,706

)

(2,014

)

Income (loss) from equity method affiliates

(12,104

)

28,498

(835

)

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

(33,333

)

24,131

67,596

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,833

(4,117

)

868

Net income (loss)

(35,166

)

28,248

66,728

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest

(12,850

)

6,354

27,403

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-convertible non-controlling interest

(14,704

)

17,738

29,970

Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc.

$

(7,612

)

$

4,156

$

9,355

Earnings per share

Basic

Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc.

$

(7,612

)

$

4,156

$

9,355

Basic shares outstanding

1,395

1,328

1,034

Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. per share

$

(5.46

)

$

3.13

$

9.04

Fully Diluted

Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc.

$

(7,612

)

$

4,156

$

9,355

Net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest

-

6,354

27,403

Net interest attributable to convertible debt, net of taxes

-

301

289

Income tax and conversion adjustment

-

2,583

(1,751

)

Enterprise net income (loss)

$

(7,612

)

$

13,394

$

35,296

Basic shares outstanding

1,395

1,328

1,034

Unrestricted Operating LLC membership units exchangeable into COHN shares

-

2,856

2,838

Additional dilutive shares

-

1,320

1,181

Fully diluted shares outstanding

1,395

5,504

5,053

Fully diluted net income (loss) per share

$

(5.46

)

$

2.43

$

6.98

Reconciliation of adjusted pre-tax income (loss) to net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. and calculations of per share amounts

Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc.

$

(7,612

)

$

4,156

$

9,355

Addback (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit)

1,833

(4,117

)

868

Addback (deduct): Net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest

-

6,354

27,403

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)

(5,779

)

6,393

37,626

Net interest attributable to convertible debt

-

390

375

Enterprise pre-tax income (loss) for fully diluted adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per share calculation

$

(5,779

)

$

6,783

$

38,001

Fully diluted shares outstanding

1,395

5,504

5,053

Fully diluted adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per share

$

(4.14

)

$

1.23

$

7.52


COHEN & COMPANY INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

March 31, 2022

(unaudited)

December 31, 2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

62,510

$

50,567

Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing agencies

102,049

68,392

Due from related parties

1,705

4,581

Other receivables

5,439

3,203

Investments - trading

248,721

223,865

Other investments, at fair value

49,599

56,033

Receivables under resale agreements

2,193,562

3,175,645

Investment in equity method affiliates

17,714

48,238

Deferred income taxes

10,049

11,513

Goodwill

109

109

Right-of-use asset - operating leases

11,087

10,273

Other assets

4,188

3,885

Total assets

$

2,706,732

$

3,656,304

Liabilities

Payables to brokers, dealers, and clearing agencies

$

158,172

$

160,896

Accounts payable and other liabilities

50,590

22,819

Accrued compensation

11,109

22,577

Trading securities sold, not yet purchased

128,480

62,512

Other investments sold, not yet purchased

208

2,488

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

2,188,415

3,171,415

Operating lease liability

11,725

10,813

Redeemable Financial Instruments

7,957

7,957

Debt

28,598

43,394

Total liabilities

2,585,254

3,504,871

Equity

Voting nonconvertible preferred stock

27

27

Common stock

17

17

Additional paid-in capital

71,980

72,006

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(920

)

(905

)

Accumulated deficit

(18,297

)

(9,204

)

Total stockholders' equity

52,807

61,941

Noncontrolling interest

68,671

89,492

Total equity

121,478

151,433

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,706,732

$

3,656,304

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per diluted share

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) is not a financial measure recognized by GAAP. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) represents net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc., computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding income tax expense (benefit), plus the net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest. Income tax expense (benefit) has been excluded because a pre-tax measurement of enterprise earnings that includes net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest is a useful and appropriate measure of performance. Furthermore, our income tax expense (benefit) has been, and we expect it will continue to be, a substantially non-cash item for the foreseeable future, generated from adjustments in our valuation allowance applied to the Company’s gross deferred tax assets. Convertible non-controlling interest is added back to adjusted pre-tax income because the underlying Cohen & Company, LLC equity units are convertible into Cohen & Company Inc. shares. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per diluted share is calculated, by dividing adjusted pre-tax income (loss) by diluted shares outstanding, both of which include adjustments used in the corresponding calculation in accordance with GAAP.

We present adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and related per diluted share amounts in this release because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and related per diluted share amounts help us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash or recurring impact on our current operating performance. In addition, our management uses adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and related per diluted share amounts to evaluate the performance of our enterprise operations. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and related per diluted share amounts, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) should not be assessed in isolation from or construed as a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) is not intended to represent and should not be considered to be a more meaningful measure than, or an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Contact:

Investors -

Media -

Cohen & Company Inc.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Joseph W. Pooler, Jr.

James Golden or Andrew Squire

Executive Vice President and

212-355-4449

Chief Financial Officer

jgolden@joelefrank.com or asquire@joelefrank.com

215-701-8952

investorrelations@cohenandcompany.com


