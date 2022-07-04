Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), we liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cognizant Technology Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$17b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cognizant Technology Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

So How Is Cognizant Technology Solutions' ROCE Trending?

Cognizant Technology Solutions deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 20% and the business has deployed 29% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

Cognizant Technology Solutions has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. In light of this, the stock has only gained 7.4% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

