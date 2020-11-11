The Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Has Gained 20% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. Of course, the aim of the game is to pick stocks that do better than an index fund. One such company is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), which saw its share price increase 20% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 18% (not including dividends). However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 1.4% in three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year, Cognizant Technology Solutions actually saw its earnings per share drop 27%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.2% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Cognizant Technology Solutions provided a TSR of 22% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 4%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cognizant Technology Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Cognizant Technology Solutions , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

