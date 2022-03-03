Cognetivity Neurosciences Wins UAE Innovates Award for 2022

The Company was Announced by the UAE Government as One of Eight Winners of the Innovates Award at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on February 28, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB), a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that it is one of eight winners of the 2022 UAE Innovates Award (the "Award"). A ceremony was held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai (the "Museum") on February 28, 2022 to celebrate the winners of the Award in the second edition of the annual program. Cognetivity was selected as a winner from over 500 entrants based on its cutting-edge solutions in cognitive health. The Company's recognition in the form of the Award is appreciated by management, who would also like to congratulate all of this year's other Award recipients.

The Award was launched in February 2021 to celebrate innovative individuals and organizations in the UAE. The region's government created the Award in an effort to support new ideas and to promote the position of the UAE as one of the most innovative countries worldwide. The Competition was judged based on several criteria including novelty, replicability, impact, fast-response, proactivity and agility. The Award consists of six categories including Most Innovative Use of Resources, Most Innovative Digital Transformation, Most Innovative Automated Government Procedure, Most Innovative Community Services, Most Innovative Government Process and Most Innovative Disruptive Project.1

"We are honoured to accept the UAE Innovates Award for 2022," said Dr. Sina Habibi, Chief Executive Officer of Cognetivity. "Receiving recognition for our hard work and innovative thinking is valuable to everyone at Cognetivity. Achieving positive outcomes for patients, which has always been our primary goal, fuels Cognetivity in all of its endeavours including learning from the past to create a better future," added Dr. Habibi.

The UAE Innovates Award 2022, the largest national initiative of its kind by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, concluded at a ceremony held at the Museum. Located in Dubai, the Museum aims to generate an unforgettable experience through which people of all ages can see, touch, and shape the future. The purpose of the Museum is to create a perspective of possible futures and bring hope and knowledge the present.2 There are many exhibits and displays throughout the Museum and it boasts a modern aesthetic, which is fitting for the Ceremony of the Award that honours innovation, creation and inventions to make a better future.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The ICA is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com or contact: info@cognetivity.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Sina Habibi"
Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Endnotes:

  1. "UAE Innovates Award 2022", UAE Innovates, 2002, https://uaeinnovates.gov.ae/2022-awards/

  2. "Where the Future Lives", Museum of the Future, 2022, https://museumofthefuture.ae/en

