Cogeco Communications Inc. to Participate at the 2022 Desjardins Industrials, TMT & Consumer Virtual Conference

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating at the 2022 Desjardins Industrials, TMT & Consumer virtual conference. As part of this conference Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in an interactive discussion on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/.

About Cogeco Communications

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides Internet, television and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. To learn more about Cogeco Communications' growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c4067.html