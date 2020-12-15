Are coffee shops open in tier 3?
Greater London, the South and West of Essex and the South of Hertfordshire will move into tier 3 from midnight on Wednesday 16 December, Matt Hancock has announced.
Speaking in parliament on Monday, the Health Secretary said the new allocations are “absolutely essential not just to keep people safe, but because we’ve seen that early action can help prevent more damaging and longer-lasting problems later”.
The formal announcement of the widely-expected move was made as Mr Hancock revealed that scientists have discovered a new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the southeast.
On Monday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for an immediate increase in testing provision for London amid what he called a “deeply troubling” rise in coronavirus cases.
The London mayor also warned that moving London from tier 2 into tier 3 would have “catastrophic” economic impact on businesses and “put hundreds of thousands of livelihoods at stake”.
The announcement follows the news that the number of Covid-19 hospital admissions in London has risen to the highest level since April as the rate of new cases increases across every area of London, new data shows.
Coronavirus rates rose across every local authority in London in the seven days to 9 December, compared with the previous week.
Havering was found to have the highest rate in London, with 1,314 new cases, working out to 506.3 cases per 100,000 people, recorded in the seven days to 9 December.
The number represents a rise from 321.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 2 December.
England moved back to a tiered system of coronavirus restrictions with the end of lockdown on 2 December, with 99 per cent of the country placed under the two highest levels of limitations.
The government is expected to review all tiers in England on Wednesday, 16 December.
Boris Johnson has said the allocation of tiers will be reviewed every 14 days from that date and suggested mass testing could make households exempt from restrictions.
But what does this mean for those living in areas placed under the strictest tier? Will coffee shops and cafes stay open? Here’s everything you need to know.
Will coffee shops stay open in tier 3?
Areas placed in tier 3 (very high alert) are permitted to keep non-essential shops open.
However, all hospitality settings, such as bars (including shisha bars), pubs, cafes, restaurants, and social clubs must close except for takeaway, delivery and click and collect services.
This includes coffee shops and restaurants and bars within hotels or member’s clubs.
However, under the rules, you can purchase a takeaway coffee.
What are the exemptions for coffee shops in tier 3?
There are some exemptions to the rules for coffee shops and canteens in tier 3.
For example, cafes in care homes and hospitals are permitted to stay open.
Additionally, cafes and canteens in schools, workplaces, and higher education accomodation may remain open.
Services providing food or drink to those experiencing homelessness can also remain open.
Which tier am I in?
You can find out which tier your area falls under via the postcode checker on the government’s website.
Additionally, the NHS Covid 19 app will show which local alert level applies in which area.