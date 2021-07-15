Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Size Worth USD 23,441.0 Million by 2025 at 7.97% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market: Information by Coffee Type (Traditional and Decaf), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

New York, US, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Information by Coffee Type, Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is projected to reach USD 23,441.0 Million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 7.97%.

Market Scope:

The market scope for coffee pods and capsules looks promising as sales continue to boom worldwide. The products’ efficiency, quality, as well as the diverse options available in the market help elevate their popularity among consumers. Additionally, with consumers increasingly buying coffee machines and recreating the cafe-style vibe at home, it is safe to assume that the coffee pods and capsules market will note exponential growth in the next couple of years.

Primary Growth Boosters:

The significant increase in the use of coffee pods and capsules has been encouraging the top manufacturers to come up with even more advanced products to capture the attention of a higher number of consumers. Reports reveal that in the United States, close to USD 6.3 million worth of coffee capsules were bought in 2019. Since coffee pods and capsules ensure efficiency and quality to single-serve coffee and far more convenient compared to traditional ground coffee or coffee beans, their demand has been picking up pace rapidly worldwide.

Coffee is a widely consumed beverage across the globe, which is a huge reason behind the rampant de and for coffee pods and capsules. Coffee consumption is closely linked to lifestyle, social status, and experience, and the rising knowledge about the various health benefits attached to the drink also favors the global market. People are also growing aware about the latest coffee pods and capsules available in the market, with better quality and features, resulting in robust sales. Besides, the emergence of bio-degradable and recyclable coffee pods and capsules could generate abundant lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The Major Vendors in the Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market are:

Illycaffè S.p.A. (Italy)

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc. (US)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy)

Dualit Limited (England)

Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V. (Netherlands)

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

The J.M. Smucker Company (US)

Caffe’ d’Italia SRL (Italy)

Mellita (Germany)

These vendors are focused on expanding their regional presence while launching newer and more innovative products via strategies that include collaborations, agreements, and partnerships. To cite a reference, in June 2021, Güdpod Corp. partnered with Imper SpA (Milano, Italy), which entails the latter being the North American distributor of its compostable, patented, pod-based beverage technology Güdpod Compostables. These are first-of-their-kinds of coffee pods that are perfect with Keurig K-Cup coffee & tea as well as Nespresso espresso pod brewing technologies.

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge about coffee pods and capsules in some countries could undermine the market growth to some extent, in the coming years.

COVID-19 Analysis

The lockdown imposed following the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a massive economic downfall worldwide. Several companies and businesses had to be shut down while a number of industries faced with financial restraints.

However, leading coffee pods and capsules manufacturers have come to terms with the situation and have adopted several strategies that could help them remain resilient. As a result, the global industry continues to note steady demand despite the pandemic situation.

Market Segmentation

Distribution channel and coffee type are the key segments outlined in the MRFR report.

Coffee pods and capsules are available at two major distribution channels that are either non-store or store-based. MRFR anticipates the non-based distribution channel to be the faster growing segment in the market while the store-based channel could be the top segment over the years ahead.

The coffee types considered in the report are decaf and traditional. It has been noted that the decaf coffee type has gained significant popularity in recent years, especially across Canada, US, Denmark, Iceland, South Korea, and Japan. As a result, the segment is touted to capture a higher growth rate over the review timeframe. Meanwhile, the traditional segment should garner the leading position in the years to come, touching USD 15,452.9 million by 2027.

Regional Analysis:

The coffee pods and capsules industry is headed by Europe and is likely to retain its lead all through the next several years. Heightened preference for easy-to-use and advanced coffee capsules and pods and their growing use in several commercial points like offices, customer service areas, retail stores, and more has been quite favorable for the European market. It is also presumed that the mounting use of automatic bean-to-cup machines will be a notable salient reason for the strong market growth in the following years.

APAC can experience the fastest growth between 2020 and 2027, thanks to the surging awareness regarding the product across developing economies like India, Japan, Singapore, and China. The rise in consumers’ disposable income across the said countries and the significant growth in the urban population working in corporate sectors also add to the market worth in the region.

North America is all set to be one of the highest profitable markets in the future, on account of the soaring coffee consumption as well as the expanding portfolios of reputed manufacturers. Additionally, the rapidly expanding consumer base in developed countries like the United States, Canada and more, also leave a positive impact on the North American market.

