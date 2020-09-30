This coffee maker will blow your Keurig away—and it's on sale for National Coffee Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to high-quality coffee makers, there often tends to be a steep price tag attached. Today, however, in honor of National Coffee Day, we're bringing you one heck of a deal on our favorite single-serve pod coffee maker—the Nespresso VertuoPlus by De'Longhi.

Regularly priced at $179 on Amazon, this expert espresso machine is on sale for $104.99 today. That’s a markdown of nearly $75!

The extremely similar Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville (also on sale today for $125.96) came out at the top of the coffee maker heap in testing. While this De'Longhi sale model is slightly different in appearance (the Breville features a more rounded top), these two machines, are effectively the same though manufactured by different brands, according to our cooking team. They use the same Nespresso technology, feature the same elements and even produce the same shot of espresso.

This unit we tried was a clear winner thanks to the dense, rich coffee and espresso it consistently delivered. The VertuoPlus had us plenty wowed by its construction, too. With a sleek design, it boasts a 40-ounce water tank that swivels out easily, plus, it automatically ejects coffee pods into a hidden container to avoid any would-be burns. It even has the ability to brew five different coffee sizes (1.35 ounces, 2.7 ounces, 5 ounces, 7.7 ounces and 14 ounces).

The motorized head opens with a light lift, allowing for ample room for pod insertion, and functions more gracefully than your typical Keurig machine. In fact, in a test between the two, we determined that the VertuoPlus "simply [brewed] much better coffee than most Keurigs."

In addition to earning our official seal of approval, this product has a near-perfect rating from more than 2,800 Amazon shoppers, who pledge for its incredible coffee-making abilities.

