These coffee desserts are perfect for coffee-lovers

·3 min read
Credit: thrivingonplants, succulentbite, officialfunfoods/TikTok
Credit: thrivingonplants, succulentbite, officialfunfoods/TikTok

If you can’t get enough of coffee’s rich flavor, a coffee dessert might be just the thing for you! For coffee-flavored desserts that will delight your taste buds and give you a jolt of energy, head over to TikTok. Coffee-loving TikTokers have brewed up a wide variety of creative coffee desserts that are perfect for every occasion. Here are five delicious coffee desserts from TikTok.

1. Tiramisu cheesecake

@succulentbite

Basically your slice of morning coffee 🤤 #cake #cheesecake #dessert #food #succulentbite full recipe on IG

♬ original sound – Nico

Tiramisu is a classic coffee-flavored dessert, and this tiramisu cheesecake takes it to the next level! Start by making a cheesecake batter out of sugar, flour, cream cheese, eggs, heavy cream and cold brew. Pour the batter into a parchment paper-lined cake pan, and bake it in the oven. Then remove the cheesecake from the pan, and add a layer of ladyfinger cookies on top. Pour espresso over the ladyfingers. Then top with a frosting made of mascarpone, sugar and cream. Add a bit of cocoa powder and enjoy!

2. Vegan coffee cinnamon rolls

@thrivingonplants

Easy Coffee Cinnamon Scrolls🤤☕️ #vegan #veganrecipe #plantbased #dessert #scrolls #cinnamonscrolls #vegandessert #homemade #easyrecipe #recipe #fyp

♬ original sound – Cherie Tu

These vegan coffee cinnamon rolls are perfect for dessert or breakfast! To make them, mix flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, oat milk and vegan butter to form a dough. Roll out the dough into a thin sheet. Then spread vegan butter on top, and sprinkle it with a layer of coffee cinnamon sugar. Roll up the dough, cut it into rolls, and bake it in the oven. Then top with icing made out of icing sugar, espresso and vanilla.

3. No-churn coffee ice cream

@officialfunfoods

Coffee Flavored Ice Cream. Easy no churn ice cream recipe. #icecream #coffee #funfoods #tinyspoon #recipe #dessert

♬ FEEL THE GROOVE – Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

This simple coffee ice cream is easy to make and so delicious! Start by pouring heavy whipping cream into a bowl. Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form. Then mix in condensed milk, coffee extract and a bit of brown food coloring. Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe dish, cover it with plastic wrap and a lid, and freeze for at least four hours. Then scoop and enjoy!

4. Mocha coffee brownies

@jalenlynette

Mocha Coffee Brownies using Javy Coffee ☕️😋 #drinkjavy #javyrecipe #brownies #baking #cooking #foodtiktok #TrulyGlowingSelfieLove

♬ Why Are There Boundaries – FKJ

If you love chocolate, these mocha coffee brownies are for you! To make them, melt chocolate and butter together in a pan. Let the chocolate cool. Then whisk in brown and white sugar, vanilla and coffee concentrate. Mix in eggs, flour, salt, baking powder and walnuts. Then pour the mixture into a baking dish, and bake in the oven. Once the brownies are baked, add a homemade icing made out of powdered sugar, melted butter, chocolate and coffee concentrate.

5. Coffee creme brûlée

@twaydabae

Vietnamese Coffee Creme Brûlée. Written recipe is on my IG (: #dessertrecipe #bakingrecipe #cremebrulee #vietnamesecoffee #fyp #cookwithme #homechef

♬ original sound – twaydabae

This coffee creme brûlée is delightfully decadent! Start by mixing egg yolks, coffee and salt. Then, in a pan, heat sugar and heavy cream, removing it from the heat once it begins to simmer. Slowly add the heavy cream mixture to the egg mixture. Then pour the mixture into ramekins, and place them in a large baking dish. Pour hot water into the baking dish until it reaches halfway up the sides of the ramekins, and bake. Finally, top with sugar and use a blowtorch to create a crispy melted sugar layer.

