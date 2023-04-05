Coffee and Crypto Makes Continued Progress, Reaching 65,000 Subscribers

Immutable Holdings Inc.

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD; OTC: IHDLF) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce that its daily newsletter, Coffee and Crypto, has surpassed 65,000 subscribers since its launch in Q4 of 2022 and is rapidly approaching the 70,000 milestone. The newsletter has been well received, with an open rate of 30%+ across its 140+ posts to date.



Both Coffee and Crypto and 1-800-Bitcoin are part of Immutable Media, the business line responsible for managing consumer-facing media that focuses on accelerating awareness and eventual adoption of digital assets. The company is planning to formally launch 1-800-Bitcoin soon by offering a series of online courses and webinars to help users better understand digital assets and the broader markets.

“We are delighted to see the continued growth and support of our Coffee and Crypto brand,” said Jordan Fried, Immutable Holdings Founder and CEO. “We are committed to providing our subscribers with the latest news and insights from the digital assets industry, and we are thrilled to be offering even more resources via our eventual launch of 1-800-Bitcoin.”

To subscribe to the Coffee and Crypto newsletter, visit coffeandcrypto.com and follow @GetCoffeeCrypto on Twitter for regular updates.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings is a collection of businesses within the digital assets ecosystem on a mission to build businesses and products that increase the awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multibillion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Coffee and Crypto, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Company’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

