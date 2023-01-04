Have a coffee with the cops

The Gananoque Police Service and Gananoque Fire Department are brewing up a new initiative to interact with the community and discuss local issues or concerns.

On Thursday, the fire department will host Coffee with a Firefighter from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at McDonald’s in Gananoque, located at 670 King Street East.

“The purpose of this is very much community and fire prevention oriented,” said Andrew Kent, the community safety officer with the Gananoque Fire Department. "We have a location in town that a lot of people frequent, so as a result, with having our firefighters there, we’re both accomplishing community engagement with the firefighters, being able to relay some pretty important fire safety and fire prevention. It puts a face to the name in regards to our firefighters, and it gives us the ability to relay information on smoke alarms, what people can do to keep their families and homes safe from fires.”

The hope is that this becomes a regular event for the fire department.

"I want to test the waters and see what kind of community response we get," said Kent. "It is something that we’d like to do more frequently in an attempt to get our fire and life safety education out to the public. We try to hit a variety of different demographics. I spend quite a bit of time in schools, in retirement homes, different community events trying to relay that information."

In similar fashion, the Gananoque Police Service, in partnership with Starbucks, will be hosting Coffee with a Cop every Tuesday in January from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Starbucks in Gananoque is located at 787 King Street East.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times