Coffee chain eyes opening shop at former site of controversial Columbia adult store

A Columbia site that once was a subject of controversy between the city and an adult novelty store may soon be home to a coffee shop.

Development officials with the city of Columbia confirmed that Clutch Coffee Bar, a small chain with locations in multiple states, has gotten building and land grading permits for 4716 Devine St. That’s just west of Garners Ferry Road and near the northern end of Rosewood Drive.

The 4716 Devine St. address was once home to Taboo, an adult book and novelty store. It became the source of controversy for a number of years as the city accused the shop of being in violation of zoning laws. The city ultimately spent more than a quarter-million dollars fighting the store in court, per a report from Free Times.

Taboo eventually closed, and the building on that site was torn down. The property is currently vacant.

The Post and Courier first reported that Clutch Coffee had obtained a building permit for the site. The State has sent a message to Clutch for details on construction or a potential opening timeframe.

Clutch has drive-thru focused coffee spots in North Carolina, Florida and one coming soon to Rock Hill, according to its website. The company’s menu is highlighted by a number of mochas, lattes, energy drinks and shakes, as well as some sandwiches and breakfast items.

The last couple weeks have been heavy on coffee shop news in the Columbia area. A 7 Brew location was announced for the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, and a Knowledge Perk spot was announced for 1527 Gervais St., across from the University of South Carolina law school.