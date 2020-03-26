What Is COFACE's (EPA:COFA) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, COFACE (EPA:COFA) shares are down a considerable 49% in the last month. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 26% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does COFACE Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.98 that sentiment around COFACE isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.9) for companies in the insurance industry is higher than COFACE's P/E.

ENXTPA:COFA Price Estimation Relative to Market March 26th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that COFACE shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with COFACE, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by COFACE earnings growth of 22% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 4.0%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does COFACE's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

COFACE has net debt worth a very significant 278% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On COFACE's P/E Ratio

COFACE trades on a P/E ratio of 6.0, which is below the FR market average of 13.6. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about COFACE over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 11.7 back then to 6.0 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

