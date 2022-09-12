COFACE SA launches a tender offer to repurchase up to a maximum acceptance amount of €150,000,000 of its €380,000,000 Guaranteed Subordinated 4.125 per cent notes due 27 March 2024 issued by COFACE SA in 2014 (ISIN: FR0011805803)

COFACE SA launches a tender offer to repurchase up to a maximum acceptance amount of €150,000,000 of its €380,000,000 Guaranteed Subordinated 4.125 per cent notes due 27 March 2024 issued by COFACE SA in 2014 (ISIN: FR0011805803)

Paris, 12 September 2022 – 10.00

COFACE SA (the "Company") is launching today a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to repurchase up to a maximum acceptance amount of €150,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its guaranteed subordinated notes of an amount of €380,000,000 bearing a fixed interest rate of 4.125 per cent., due on 27 March 2024, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Compagnie française d’assurance pour le commerce extérieur (ISIN: FR0011805803) (the “Notes”). The Notes are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The Company is also announcing its intention to issue euro-denominated fixed rate tier 2 notes.

The Tender Offer will be open during the period from 12 September 2022 to 16:00 hours CET on 20 September 2022. The results are expected to be announced on 21 September 2022.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will not be accepted from qualifying holders in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Company does not make any recommendation as to whether or not qualifying holders should participate in the Tender Offer.

United States

The Tender Offer is not being made and will not be made directly or indirectly in or into, to owners of Notes who are located in the United States as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or to U.S. Persons as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act (each a "U.S. Person") and such Notes may not be tendered in the Tender Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States, by persons located or resident in the United States or by U.S. Persons. Accordingly, copies of this document are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded in or into the United States or to any such person. Any purported offer to sell in response to the Tender Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid, and offers to sell made by a person located or resident in the United States or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States or any U.S. Person will not be accepted.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Corentin HENRY: +33 1 49 02 23 94 – corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022
(subject to change)
9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).


Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.




COFACE: FOR TRADE
With more than 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.

www.coface.com



 

COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

 

