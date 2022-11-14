Coface SA

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 7 and 11 November 2022

Paris, 14 November 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 07/11/2022 4,535 11.2936 € 51,216 XPAR LTIP 4,535 11.2936 € 51,216 € Total 08/11/2022 4,303 11.1574 € 48,010 XPAR LTIP 232 11.1900 € 2,596 AQEU 4,535 11.1591 € 50,606 € Total 09/11/2022 4,535 11.0353 € 50,045 XPAR LTIP 4,535 11.0353 € 50,045 € Total 10/11/2022 4,317 11.1145 € 47,981 XPAR LTIP 218 11.1600 € 2,433 TQEX 4,535 11.1167 € 50,414 € Total 11/11/2022 4,310 11.1761 € 48,169 XPAR LTIP 225 11.0800 € 2,493 CEUX 4,535 11.1713 € 50,662 € Total 07/11/2022 - 11/11/2022 22,675 11.1552 € 252,944 € LTIP











Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 07/11/2022 Purchase 353 11.3000 € 3,988.90 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 548 11.3200 € 6,203.36 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 669 11.3700 € 7,606.53 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 601 11.3400 € 6,815.34 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 270 11.3000 € 3,051.00 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 313 11.3000 € 3,536.90 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 7 11.2800 € 78.96 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 412 11.2800 € 4,647.36 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 590 11.2700 € 6,649.30 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 386 11.1900 € 4,319.34 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 166 11.1900 € 1,857.54 € XPAR LTIP 07/11/2022 Purchase 220 11.1900 € 2,461.80 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 356 11.2000 € 3,987.20 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 684 11.1700 € 7,640.28 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 618 11.1800 € 6,909.24 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 567 11.1500 € 6,322.05 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 188 11.1300 € 2,092.44 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 605 11.1200 € 6,727.60 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 670 11.1500 € 7,470.50 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 179 11.1500 € 1,995.85 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 245 11.1500 € 2,731.75 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 191 11.1700 € 2,133.47 € XPAR LTIP 08/11/2022 Purchase 232 11.1900 € 2,596.08 € AQEU LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 214 11.1000 € 2,375.40 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 442 11.1100 € 4,910.62 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 355 11.1000 € 3,940.50 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 50 11.1000 € 555.00 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 151 11.1000 € 1,676.10 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 576 11.0700 € 6,376.32 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 450 11.0100 € 4,954.50 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 474 11.0100 € 5,218.74 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 608 11.0000 € 6,688.00 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 27 10.9900 € 296.73 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 50 10.9900 € 549.50 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 50 10.9900 € 549.50 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 50 10.9900 € 549.50 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 50 10.9900 € 549.50 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 50 10.9900 € 549.50 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 331 10.9900 € 3,637.69 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 304 10.9700 € 3,334.88 € XPAR LTIP 09/11/2022 Purchase 303 11.0000 € 3,333.00 € XPAR LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 455 10.9800 € 4,995.90 € XPAR LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 679 11.1100 € 7,543.69 € XPAR LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 614 11.1500 € 6,846.10 € XPAR LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 245 11.0900 € 2,717.05 € XPAR LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 352 11.0900 € 3,903.68 € XPAR LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 585 11.1000 € 6,493.50 € XPAR LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 450 11.1400 € 5,013.00 € XPAR LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 578 11.1800 € 6,462.04 € XPAR LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 359 11.1600 € 4,006.44 € XPAR LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 5 11.1600 € 55.80 € TQEX LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 122 11.1600 € 1,361.52 € TQEX LTIP 10/11/2022 Purchase 91 11.1600 € 1,015.56 € TQEX LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 612 11.2300 € 6,872.76 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 158 11.1800 € 1,766.44 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 293 11.1800 € 3,275.74 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 530 11.2000 € 5,936.00 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 473 11.1700 € 5,283.41 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 591 11.1900 € 6,613.29 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 557 11.1600 € 6,216.12 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 580 11.1600 € 6,472.80 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 81 11.1600 € 903.96 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 330 11.1000 € 3,663.00 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 105 11.1000 € 1,165.50 € XPAR LTIP 11/11/2022 Purchase 225 11.0800 € 2,493.00 € CEUX LTIP

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022/2023

(subject to change)

FY-2022 results: 16 February 2023 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2022: 16 May 2023

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





