Coface SA
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 7 and 11 November 2022

Paris, 14 November 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session
of (Date)

Transaction

Number of
shares

Weighted
average price

Gross amount

MIC Code

Purpose of
 buyback

 

 

Total 07/11/2022

4,535

11.2936 €

51,216

XPAR

LTIP

 

4,535

11.2936 €

51,216 €

 

 

Total 08/11/2022

4,303

11.1574 €

48,010

XPAR

LTIP

 

232

11.1900 €

2,596

AQEU

 

4,535

11.1591 €

50,606 €

 

 

Total 09/11/2022

4,535

11.0353 €

50,045

XPAR

LTIP

 

4,535

11.0353 €

50,045 €

 

 

Total 10/11/2022

4,317

11.1145 €

47,981

XPAR

LTIP

 

218

11.1600 €

2,433

TQEX

 

4,535

11.1167 €

50,414 €

 

 

Total 11/11/2022

4,310

11.1761 €

48,169

XPAR

LTIP

 

225

11.0800 €

2,493

CEUX

 

4,535

11.1713 €

50,662 €

 

 

Total 07/11/2022 - 11/11/2022

22,675

11.1552 €

252,944 €

 

LTIP





Trading session
of (Date)

Transaction

Number of
 shares

Weighted
average price

Gross amount

MIC Code

Purpose of
 buyback

 

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

353

11.3000 €

3,988.90 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

548

11.3200 €

6,203.36 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

669

11.3700 €

7,606.53 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

601

11.3400 €

6,815.34 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

270

11.3000 €

3,051.00 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

313

11.3000 €

3,536.90 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

7

11.2800 €

78.96 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

412

11.2800 €

4,647.36 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

590

11.2700 €

6,649.30 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

386

11.1900 €

4,319.34 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

166

11.1900 €

1,857.54 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

07/11/2022

Purchase

220

11.1900 €

2,461.80 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

356

11.2000 €

3,987.20 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

684

11.1700 €

7,640.28 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

618

11.1800 €

6,909.24 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

567

11.1500 €

6,322.05 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

188

11.1300 €

2,092.44 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

605

11.1200 €

6,727.60 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

670

11.1500 €

7,470.50 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

179

11.1500 €

1,995.85 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

245

11.1500 €

2,731.75 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

191

11.1700 €

2,133.47 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

08/11/2022

Purchase

232

11.1900 €

2,596.08 €

AQEU

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

214

11.1000 €

2,375.40 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

442

11.1100 €

4,910.62 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

355

11.1000 €

3,940.50 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

50

11.1000 €

555.00 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

151

11.1000 €

1,676.10 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

576

11.0700 €

6,376.32 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

450

11.0100 €

4,954.50 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

474

11.0100 €

5,218.74 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

608

11.0000 €

6,688.00 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

27

10.9900 €

296.73 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

50

10.9900 €

549.50 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

50

10.9900 €

549.50 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

50

10.9900 €

549.50 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

50

10.9900 €

549.50 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

50

10.9900 €

549.50 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

331

10.9900 €

3,637.69 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

304

10.9700 €

3,334.88 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

09/11/2022

Purchase

303

11.0000 €

3,333.00 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

455

10.9800 €

4,995.90 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

679

11.1100 €

7,543.69 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

614

11.1500 €

6,846.10 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

245

11.0900 €

2,717.05 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

352

11.0900 €

3,903.68 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

585

11.1000 €

6,493.50 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

450

11.1400 €

5,013.00 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

578

11.1800 €

6,462.04 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

359

11.1600 €

4,006.44 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

5

11.1600 €

55.80 €

TQEX

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

122

11.1600 €

1,361.52 €

TQEX

LTIP

 

10/11/2022

Purchase

91

11.1600 €

1,015.56 €

TQEX

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

612

11.2300 €

6,872.76 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

158

11.1800 €

1,766.44 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

293

11.1800 €

3,275.74 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

530

11.2000 €

5,936.00 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

473

11.1700 €

5,283.41 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

591

11.1900 €

6,613.29 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

557

11.1600 €

6,216.12 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

580

11.1600 €

6,472.80 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

81

11.1600 €

903.96 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

330

11.1000 €

3,663.00 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

105

11.1000 €

1,165.50 €

XPAR

LTIP

 

11/11/2022

Purchase

225

11.0800 €

2,493.00 €

CEUX

LTIP

 

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022/2023
(subject to change)
FY-2022 results: 16 February 2023 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2022: 16 May 2023

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

 

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.




COFACE: FOR TRADE
With more than 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is one of the leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.

www.coface.com




COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

Attachment


