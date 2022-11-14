COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 7 and 11 November 2022
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 7 and 11 November 2022
Paris, 14 November 2022 – 17.45
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1
The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.
Trading session
Transaction
Number of
Weighted
Gross amount
MIC Code
Purpose of
Total 07/11/2022
4,535
11.2936 €
51,216
XPAR
LTIP
4,535
11.2936 €
51,216 €
Total 08/11/2022
4,303
11.1574 €
48,010
XPAR
LTIP
232
11.1900 €
2,596
AQEU
4,535
11.1591 €
50,606 €
Total 09/11/2022
4,535
11.0353 €
50,045
XPAR
LTIP
4,535
11.0353 €
50,045 €
Total 10/11/2022
4,317
11.1145 €
47,981
XPAR
LTIP
218
11.1600 €
2,433
TQEX
4,535
11.1167 €
50,414 €
Total 11/11/2022
4,310
11.1761 €
48,169
XPAR
LTIP
225
11.0800 €
2,493
CEUX
4,535
11.1713 €
50,662 €
Total 07/11/2022 - 11/11/2022
22,675
11.1552 €
252,944 €
LTIP
Trading session
Transaction
Number of
Weighted
Gross amount
MIC Code
Purpose of
07/11/2022
Purchase
353
11.3000 €
3,988.90 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
548
11.3200 €
6,203.36 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
669
11.3700 €
7,606.53 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
601
11.3400 €
6,815.34 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
270
11.3000 €
3,051.00 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
313
11.3000 €
3,536.90 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
7
11.2800 €
78.96 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
412
11.2800 €
4,647.36 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
590
11.2700 €
6,649.30 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
386
11.1900 €
4,319.34 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
166
11.1900 €
1,857.54 €
XPAR
LTIP
07/11/2022
Purchase
220
11.1900 €
2,461.80 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
356
11.2000 €
3,987.20 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
684
11.1700 €
7,640.28 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
618
11.1800 €
6,909.24 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
567
11.1500 €
6,322.05 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
188
11.1300 €
2,092.44 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
605
11.1200 €
6,727.60 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
670
11.1500 €
7,470.50 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
179
11.1500 €
1,995.85 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
245
11.1500 €
2,731.75 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
191
11.1700 €
2,133.47 €
XPAR
LTIP
08/11/2022
Purchase
232
11.1900 €
2,596.08 €
AQEU
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
214
11.1000 €
2,375.40 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
442
11.1100 €
4,910.62 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
355
11.1000 €
3,940.50 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
50
11.1000 €
555.00 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
151
11.1000 €
1,676.10 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
576
11.0700 €
6,376.32 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
450
11.0100 €
4,954.50 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
474
11.0100 €
5,218.74 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
608
11.0000 €
6,688.00 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
27
10.9900 €
296.73 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
50
10.9900 €
549.50 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
50
10.9900 €
549.50 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
50
10.9900 €
549.50 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
50
10.9900 €
549.50 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
50
10.9900 €
549.50 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
331
10.9900 €
3,637.69 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
304
10.9700 €
3,334.88 €
XPAR
LTIP
09/11/2022
Purchase
303
11.0000 €
3,333.00 €
XPAR
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
455
10.9800 €
4,995.90 €
XPAR
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
679
11.1100 €
7,543.69 €
XPAR
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
614
11.1500 €
6,846.10 €
XPAR
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
245
11.0900 €
2,717.05 €
XPAR
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
352
11.0900 €
3,903.68 €
XPAR
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
585
11.1000 €
6,493.50 €
XPAR
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
450
11.1400 €
5,013.00 €
XPAR
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
578
11.1800 €
6,462.04 €
XPAR
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
359
11.1600 €
4,006.44 €
XPAR
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
5
11.1600 €
55.80 €
TQEX
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
122
11.1600 €
1,361.52 €
TQEX
LTIP
10/11/2022
Purchase
91
11.1600 €
1,015.56 €
TQEX
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
612
11.2300 €
6,872.76 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
158
11.1800 €
1,766.44 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
293
11.1800 €
3,275.74 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
530
11.2000 €
5,936.00 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
473
11.1700 €
5,283.41 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
591
11.1900 €
6,613.29 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
557
11.1600 €
6,216.12 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
580
11.1600 €
6,472.80 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
81
11.1600 €
903.96 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
330
11.1000 €
3,663.00 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
105
11.1000 €
1,165.50 €
XPAR
LTIP
11/11/2022
Purchase
225
11.0800 €
2,493.00 €
CEUX
LTIP
CONTACTS
ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022/2023
(subject to change)
FY-2022 results: 16 February 2023 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2022: 16 May 2023
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors
For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).
Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.
DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.
1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.
Attachment