COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 November 2021
Paris, 1st December - 17:45
COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 November2021
Total Number of
Shares Capital
Theoretical Number of Voting Rights1
Number of Real
Voting Rights2
150,179,792
150,179,792
149,020,111
(1) including own shares
(2) excluding own shares
About Coface
COFACE SA is a sociétéanonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseild’Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company’s registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.
At the date of 30 November 2021, the Company’s share capital amounts to €300,359,584, divided into 150,179,792 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.
