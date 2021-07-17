Coercive Measures Never Work: Poonam Muttreja on UP's Population Bill

The draft of the proposed Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill, 2021 released by the Uttar Pradesh government has drawn a lot of criticism recently.

The Bill proposes to put in place a two-child policy to avail government benefits.

While the draft bill has incentives for those with two or lesser kids, there are disincentives for those with more. If you have more than two kids you will be debarred from applying for government jobs, recieving subsidies or contesting local body polls. If you are already a government employee, the implementation of this policy would mean that you will be barred from getting promotions.

'Would Have Dismissed it as Worthless Piece of Paper'

The Quint spoke to Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of Population Foundation of India (PFI), to understand why the proposed legislation is flawed and what are the alternate strategies that UP could implement for population stabilisation.

"“I feel if I was anywhere in the government in UP, I would not have brought out this Bill and dismissed it as a worthless piece of paper.”" - Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India

“Government data shows that women don’t wish to have more than two children so when people don’t want, people require access to family planning. It’s a simple demand and supply and access issue,” she adds.

Suggestions from the public for the draft Bill have been invited till 19 July. The Bill comes ahead of the state elections next year, and has emerged as a focus area for the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has drawn flak from the Opposition in the state and has been accused of wanting to "murder the democracy" in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, on the occasion of World Population Day, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also unveiled the state's Population Policy 2021-2030, saying that population control was the need of the hour and it was his government's aim to bring the birth rate down to 2.1 by 2026.

"Increasing population can be a hurdle in the way of development. Every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030," Adityanath said.

. Read more on News Videos by The Quint.Coercive Measures Never Work: Poonam Muttreja on UP's Population Bill'They Are Killing People': Joe Biden on Misinformation on Facebook . Read more on News Videos by The Quint.