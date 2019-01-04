Cody Zeller to miss 4-6 weeks after having hand surgery

The Charlotte Hornets have made it official: Cody Zeller will be out 4-6 weeks. Zeller fractured his right hand during Monday’s game. He underwent surgery on that hand, and will now be out at least a month while he recovers.

In 35 games, the 26-year-old Zeller averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Zeller did not play in Wednesday’s game and was replaced by Willy Hernangomez in the team’s starting lineup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Former ninth-overall pick Frank Kaminsky was thought to be a candidate for more playing time after Zeller’s injury, but the 25-year-old played just 16 minutes in Wednesday’s game. The Hornets are reportedly willing to move Kaminsky in the right deal.

It’s not the first time Zeller has dealt with an injury. He played in just 33 games during the 2017-2018 season due to a knee injury. He’s played in all 82 games just once during his career.

At 18-19, the Hornets currently sit as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. The Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic sit within a game of the Hornets for that spot, so the team will have to try and tread water until Zeller can return.

The Hornets said they will issue an update on Zeller “when appropriate.”

Cody Zeller will miss 4-6 weeks after hand surgery. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ticket prices plummet for college football title game

• Steelers’ Brown responds to ex-teammate, calls him ‘Uncle Tom’

• Soaring TV ratings, streaming viewership an NFL bright spot

• Thamel: How Saban’s evolution changed Alabama

