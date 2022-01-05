Cody Simpson's Sister Alli Breaks Her Neck in Diving Accident, Also Tests Positive for COVID-19

Alli Simpson

Alli Simpson/instagram

Cody Simpson is "grateful" his younger sister will be OK after a terrible accident on New Year's Eve.

Alli Simpson, 23, posted to her Instagram on Monday to report that she has "2 severe fractures" in her neck after she "dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom."

"Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye," the Australian celebrity began in her caption. "for me, 2022 is not off to a great start 🥺🤍 a broken neck (plus a positive covid test)".

Aili shared a series of images including one of her in a neck brace while laid out on a hospital gurney, along with a COVID-19 test showing a positive result.

Further down in her caption, Cody's younger sister updated that "no immediate surgery was required" and that she will now have to spend four months in a hard neck brace.

"I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal cord," she wrote. "The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life."

"As you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since," Alli added. "To say the least - I have a new lease on life & will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!

She ended the post by ⁣⁣thanking friends, family, paramedics and medical staff, along with a word of warning: "DON'T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON'T KNOW IT'S [sic] DEPTH!!!"

Her brother Cody, 24, added a picture from the post to his Instagram Stories, along with the message "You're a miracle / I love you and I am so grateful you are safe".

