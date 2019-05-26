Cody Rhodes talks breaking Triple H throne at Double or Nothing, competition with WWE

Cody Rhodes had one of the best matches at the inaugural event of All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing, as he beat his brother Dustin Rhodes in a bloody war. But that's not what people are talking about.

Before the match began, Cody along with his wife, Brandi, were walking down the ramp when they spotted a Triple H-like throne at the top of the stage, certainly looking like something the WWE legend and WWE COO used in his lavish entrances before.

Brandi handed Cody a sledgehammer, which is Triple H's signature weapon of choice. Cody walked up to the ramp and used the sledgehammer to smash the throne. Many wrestling fans took the move as the opening shot between the two companies. While he didn't blatantly say that's why he did it, the move explains itself.





"I had a literal dream about this type of entrance," Rhodes said to a group of media members after the event. "I loved when Triple H came out at WrestleMania 30, and he was kind of like of Shao Khan, and it was really cool. The throne kind of really symbolized his reign. I’m going to play ball. I know we don’t say ‘competition,’ but it pretty much stands for itself."

Beyond just stepping through the ropes, Rhodes along with The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega serve as executive vice presidents of the upstart organization. But Rhodes wants to be a wrestler first.

"I also want people to know this executive vice president role, which I love and am excited about, I want to be a wrestler first," Rhodes explained. "We were able to do that tonight. [AEW owner] Tony Khan sat and timed the show. That takes years how to learn. Gerald Brisco was like the only guy who would do it for a long time. Tony did it on the first try. So, they don’t always need us in those executive roles. We were able to go out there and just be wrestlers."

Since the beginning part of the decade, Triple H has put more of a focus on his behind-the-scenes role and only wrestles a handful of times a year. Seeing that transition of Triple H during his nearly 10-year run in WWE made Rhodes do what he did at Double or Nothing to show a burning desire to be the best even though he holds dual roles in AEW.

"That more than anything, not so much a shot at Triple H," Rhodes stated. "More of a shot at to dive into that role. I want to be a wrestler first and foremost. I’m not done. I know people think Kenny is the best. Other people think Chris [Jericho] is the best or Jon Moxley is the best. I’m always going to be wondering, ‘What can I do? What’s the next step?’"