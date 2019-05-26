Cody Rhodes destroys Triple H symbol throne with sledgehammer to wage AEW war on WWE

Even before All Elite Wrestling's inaugural event, Double or Nothing, kicked off Saturday night at a sold-out MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the majority of wrestling fans felt that a war between the upstart company and WWE was underway.

If it wasn't clear already, one of AEW's biggest stars fired a shot at a WWE legend during the event. While walking out to the ring to take on his brother Dustin Rhodes, AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes saw a throne that featured the symbol of former multi-time WWE champion and current promotion COO Triple H.

Rhodes got to the ring, grabbed a sledgehammer, walked back up the ramp and smashed the throne to signal the end of the Attitude Era and the start of a war between the companies.

The smashing of the throne with Triple H's symbol seems to come from a comment Triple H made about AEW at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in April. Triple H was being inducted as part of Degeneration X with Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn.

The crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn was chanting "AEW" at Gunn when Triple H said that his father-in-law, WWE chairman Vince McMahon, would “buy that pissant company so that he can fire you.”

While Cody Rhodes battered the throne, he kept his emotions in check while defeating his brother in a good, emotionally charged match.