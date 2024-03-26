Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney join CMT Music Awards performers lineup

Cody Johnson will perform at the CMT Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 26 (UPI) -- CBS has announced new performers for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, and Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer have joined the lineup for the country music awards show.

The CMT Music Awards will take place April 7 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Johnson will give a world premiere performance of "That's Texas," a song from his latest album, Leather.

Moroney will perform her hit "No Caller ID" and also join Old Dominion for a rendition of their collaboration "Can't Break Up Now."

Old Dominion attends the CMA Awards in 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

McCollum and Spencer will take the stage with a first-ever collaboration on "Burn It Down."

Parker McCollum attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Get ready COJO Nation... @codyjohnson IS RETURNING TO THE #CMTAWARDS STAGE! Catch his performance Sunday, April 7 on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/wgjbZ2T7mV— CMT (@CMT) March 26, 2024

Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Needtobreathe, Sam Hunt and Trisha Yearwood were previously announced as performers.

The CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show celebrating favorite country music videos and television performances.

Ballerini will host this year's ceremony.

Ballerini, Johnson, Moroney and Jelly Roll lead this year's nominees with three nominations each.