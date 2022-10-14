Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown and More Turn in Must-See Performances on CMT AOTY Special

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Kempin/Getty Alan Jackson

Electricity from Kane Brown, drama from Carly Pearce, an irresistible classic from Alan Jackson, a show-stopping collab from Walker Hayes — and that's just for starters.

The CMT Artists of the Year 2022 broadcast is a must-see feast of country performances on Friday night. Set your DVRs or tune in at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, if only to catch these highlights:

HEARTACHE BY THE NUMBER: First-time CMT artist of the year Carly Pearce picks the title track off 29 — perhaps her most heart-rending song on her critically acclaimed album — and she plumbs new emotional depths with a riveting performance backed by a guitarist and four string players. Featured among the latter is four-time CMA musician of the year Jeneé Fleenor, who showcases her masterful fiddle skills.

In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Carly Pearce performs onstage during 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Carly Pearce

RAISING KANE: Brown's wife, Katelyn, keeps her seat in the audience, so don't expect a live version of their charming new duet, "Thank God," but Brown leaves no one disappointed in Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center with his exhilarating performance of "I Love You Like I Love Country Music." The three-time CMT artist of the year — joined by a half-dozen dancers who turn up the energy even higher — exudes country superstardom in this crowd-pleaser.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Kempin/Getty Kane Brown

INSPIRED MATCHUP: So far, Walker Hayes has done a "Fancy Like" remix with Kesha, jumped on a Flo Rida hip-hop jam ("High Heels"), and on Friday, the first-time CMT artist of the year surprises again by debuting his latest collab, this time with Ciara. The R&B superstar, in blinged-out cowboy hat and boots, fires up the stage with Hayes on his current single "Y'all Life."

In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Walker Hayes and Ciara perform onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Walker Hayes and Ciara

SHIFTING INTO OVERDRIVE: Lainey Wilson, CMT's breakout artist of the year, offers a confident and soulful rendition of current single "Heart Like a Truck." Heading into the CMA awards with the most nominations (six) this year, Wilson is proving that she's the total package: singer, songwriter and performer. She also knows how to pull off a good stage twirl.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Kempin/Getty Lainey Wilson

SINGING COWBOY: Cody Johnson's understated interpretation of current single "Human" shows the Texan can own the stage with only his emotive voice and self-assured presence. Before the show, the first-time CMT artist of the year said he was hoping the autobiographical song would help viewers get to know him — and it's a stirring introduction for what few people are left who've never heard of this country force.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Catherine Powell/Getty Cody Johnson

MOURNING GLORY: Tanya Tucker offers a touching spoken tribute to her hero, friend and mentor, Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4. And then Lynn's sisters, Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright, emerge to celebrate the Hall of Fame member's life with an uplifting duet of her signature song, "Coal Miner's Daughter."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Peggy Sue Wright, Tanya Tucker and Crystal Gayle attend the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for CMT)

Brett Carlsen/Getty Crystal Gayle, Tanya Tucker and Peggy Sue Wright

A LOT ABOUT LIVIN': After Alan Jackson accepts his artist of a lifetime award, the country icon pulls the audience to their feet with just the first drum riff of signature song "Chattahoochee." Jackson recently revealed he suffers from a degenerative nerve disease that affects his mobility and balance, and the fact that he was forced to postpone two shows this month for "health issues" makes this appearance especially powerful and poignant. He now performs with a modest brace positioned behind him, but that support takes nothing away from his stage presence. Jackson still packs a mighty punch with one of his countless country classics.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Kempin/Getty Alan Jackson