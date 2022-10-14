Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown and More Turn in Must-See Performances on CMT AOTY Special

Nancy Kruh
·3 min read
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Kempin/Getty Alan Jackson

Electricity from Kane Brown, drama from Carly Pearce, an irresistible classic from Alan Jackson, a show-stopping collab from Walker Hayes — and that's just for starters.

The CMT Artists of the Year 2022 broadcast is a must-see feast of country performances on Friday night. Set your DVRs or tune in at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, if only to catch these highlights:

HEARTACHE BY THE NUMBER: First-time CMT artist of the year Carly Pearce picks the title track off 29 — perhaps her most heart-rending song on her critically acclaimed album — and she plumbs new emotional depths with a riveting performance backed by a guitarist and four string players. Featured among the latter is four-time CMA musician of the year Jeneé Fleenor, who showcases her masterful fiddle skills.

In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Carly Pearce performs onstage during 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Carly Pearce performs onstage during 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Carly Pearce

RAISING KANE: Brown's wife, Katelyn, keeps her seat in the audience, so don't expect a live version of their charming new duet, "Thank God," but Brown leaves no one disappointed in Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center with his exhilarating performance of "I Love You Like I Love Country Music." The three-time CMT artist of the year — joined by a half-dozen dancers who turn up the energy even higher — exudes country superstardom in this crowd-pleaser.

RELATED: Kane Brown Says He and Wife Katelyn Are 'Perfect for Each Other' and Talks Their Long-Awaited Collab

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Kempin/Getty Kane Brown

INSPIRED MATCHUP: So far, Walker Hayes has done a "Fancy Like" remix with Kesha, jumped on a Flo Rida hip-hop jam ("High Heels"), and on Friday, the first-time CMT artist of the year surprises again by debuting his latest collab, this time with Ciara. The R&B superstar, in blinged-out cowboy hat and boots, fires up the stage with Hayes on his current single "Y'all Life."

In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Walker Hayes and Ciara perform onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Walker Hayes and Ciara perform onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Walker Hayes and Ciara

SHIFTING INTO OVERDRIVE: Lainey Wilson, CMT's breakout artist of the year, offers a confident and soulful rendition of current single "Heart Like a Truck." Heading into the CMA awards with the most nominations (six) this year, Wilson is proving that she's the total package: singer, songwriter and performer. She also knows how to pull off a good stage twirl.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Kempin/Getty Lainey Wilson

SINGING COWBOY: Cody Johnson's understated interpretation of current single "Human" shows the Texan can own the stage with only his emotive voice and self-assured presence. Before the show, the first-time CMT artist of the year said he was hoping the autobiographical song would help viewers get to know him — and it's a stirring introduction for what few people are left who've never heard of this country force.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Catherine Powell/Getty Cody Johnson

MOURNING GLORY: Tanya Tucker offers a touching spoken tribute to her hero, friend and mentor, Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4. And then Lynn's sisters, Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright, emerge to celebrate the Hall of Fame member's life with an uplifting duet of her signature song, "Coal Miner's Daughter."

RELATED: Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Peggy Sue Wright, Tanya Tucker and Crystal Gayle attend the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for CMT)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Peggy Sue Wright, Tanya Tucker and Crystal Gayle attend the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for CMT)

Brett Carlsen/Getty Crystal Gayle, Tanya Tucker and Peggy Sue Wright

A LOT ABOUT LIVIN': After Alan Jackson accepts his artist of a lifetime award, the country icon pulls the audience to their feet with just the first drum riff of signature song "Chattahoochee." Jackson recently revealed he suffers from a degenerative nerve disease that affects his mobility and balance, and the fact that he was forced to postpone two shows this month for "health issues" makes this appearance especially powerful and poignant. He now performs with a modest brace positioned behind him, but that support takes nothing away from his stage presence. Jackson still packs a mighty punch with one of his countless country classics.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Kempin/Getty Alan Jackson

Latest Stories

  • Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes Relish Their First Time in the CMT Artist of the Year Limelight

    On the red carpet, country's three new stars reflect on their long journeys, and up-and-comer Lainey Wilson celebrates her breakout artist of the year honor

  • Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce celebrate at CMT Artists show

    The stars have aligned for singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, whose unique and authentic style of country music has made her one of the most buzzed-about new artists in the genre. The Louisiana-born artist was honored as breakout artist of the year at the CMT Artists of the Year special, airing Friday on CMT. Hitmakers Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes were also named artists of the year and Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson received the CMT artist of a lifetime award during the pre-taped show.

  • Satellite Captures Lightning as Storm Karl Nears Mexico

    Satellite imagery captured lightning activity generated by Tropical Storm Karl as moved toward the east coast of Mexico on Thursday, October 13, and reached the Bay of Campeche on Friday, October 14.Mexico’s National Meteorological Service said the storm was expected to make landfall Friday night and bring heavy rain to the regions of Tabasco and Campeche.The United States’ National Hurricane Center said the storm was weakening gradually, packing maximum wind speeds of around 40 mph (65 km/h), but could cause flash floods and mudslides in parts of southern Mexico. Credit: CIRA via Storyful

  • Jan. 6 panel votes unanimously to subpoena Trump to testify

    On Thursday, Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol spoke before the full committee voted 9-0 in favor of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump for his testimony.

  • Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dead at age 72

    STORY: Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died. He was 72. His career spanned more than four decades, including roles in the James Bond films, and starring in the 1990’s British TV series ‘Cracker’ as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward Fitzgerald. Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, the actor changed his name as a homage to celebrated jazz musician John Coltrane. He played a string of key television roles before winning international fame, but perhaps none as big – or larger than life – as Hagrid. He spoke about the part in 2001, after the release of the first film. "Oh, it would have been sacrilegious, it would have been completely inappropriate to do anything other than the book. Really, because children are very particular and they would notice if you were to do anything wrong ... Jo Rowling, who wrote it, said I was the only man to play Hagrid." J.K. Rowling led the tributes on Twitter, calling Coltrane an "incredible talent," adding "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.” Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her condolences, saying his role in the crime series "Cracker" was her favorite. Coltrane died in a Scottish hospital, according to reporting by Britain's PA Media. He is survived by his sister, two children, and their mother.

  • How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

    Olga Lopatkina paced around her basement in circles like a trapped animal. For more than a week, the Ukrainian mother had heard nothing from her six adopted children stranded in Mariupol, and she was going out of her mind with worry.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe