Cody Garbrandt out of UFC 255 with torn biceps, flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo to face Alex Perez

A torn biceps has knocked Cody Garbrandt out of a title fight against UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255, the fighter revealed through Facebook on Friday.

Garbrandt said the UFC has promised he will be next in line for the flyweight crown once he recovers.

The former bantamweight champ reversed a three-fight losing streak in June, when he scored an incredible buzzer-beating knockout punch at the end of his fight against Raphael Assunção at UFC 250. Next up was a move down to flyweight for the crown recently vacated by Henry Cejudo, but Garbrandt will now have to wait until 2021.

Cody Garbrandt will have to wait for another title shot. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Per Combate, UFC’s No. 4 ranked flyweight Alex Perez will take Garbrandt’s place against Figueiredo at UFC 255 on Nov. 21. Perez was initially scheduled to face Brandon Moreno at the same event.

Perez holds a career record of 24-5 and is riding a three-fight win streak, most recently beating Jussier Formiga in a first-round TKO at UFC 250.

Figueiredo captured the vacant flyweight title in July with a dominant showing against Joseph Benavidez after missing weight in their first meeting, another win. Perez will be his first title defense.

