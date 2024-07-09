Cody Gakpo is Liverpool’s Jack of all trades but Netherlands’ master of one

Cody Gakpo is the joint-top goalscorer at Euro 2024 and the player England must subdue against Netherlands - Reuterws/Annegret Hilse

The trouble with footballers who can play everywhere is that, occasionally, their careers go nowhere. The jack-of-all-trades can find themselves the masters of none.

Cody Gakpo’s progression at Liverpool is far from at the stage despite him being the archetypal ‘utility player’ during his 18 months at Anfield, especially as his new coach and compatriot Arne Slot has already announced he has an as-yet-unspecified set position in mind for the 25-year-old.

Nevertheless, as England ponders how to nullify the Netherlands’ most potent goal threat in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 semi-final, Gakpo is happy to confirm that the reason his national side is getting so much from him is because he is the attacking left wing role in which he is happiest. He is reaping the benefits of the clearly defined role he is yet to achieve on Merseyside.

“I was a left winger before, so that’s always been my preference,” said Gakpo.

“But, yeah, I think in the last one-and-a-half years, the coach needed me to play somewhere else and that’s what I tried to do at my best.”

Gakpo’s blessing and curse as Liverpool’s Mr Versatile was encapsulated by his former manager Jurgen Klopp shortly after he signed him from PSV Eindhoven. Gakpo was a stand out player at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, also playing from the left and drifting inside, but Klopp saw a more rounded performer after completing a £35 million deal.

“He can play wide, can play false nine, he can play through the centre. He is a real nine who can play a bit higher up and all these kinds of things, so he can create his own way in this position,” said Klopp at the time.

Gakpo’s debut was on Liverpool’s left, but that was deputising for Luis Diaz who, when fit, remained the first choice. For a while, it looked like Klopp’s project with Gakpo was to turn him into the next Roberto Firmino, a deep playing striker who has the tactical intelligence of the Brazilian, and is arguably a more consistent finisher, but needed to evolve the subtleties of touch to connect with fellow attackers, and the aggression to lead the high press and recover possession. Gakpo’s Firminoesque performance in Liverpool’s famous 7-0 win over Manchester United in March 2023 seemed to signal the arrival of Liverpool’s next false nine. Not so.

The climax of the last two seasons have seen Gakpo’s involvement inextricably linked to the form and fitness of Darwin Nunez. When Nunez thrived at the start of 2023-24, for a while Gakpo’s form dipped as he took on the role of deputy for several positions. When Diogo Jota was fit, Gakpo was effectively the third choice striker and looked increasingly unsure of which position he was most suited.

Jurgen Klopp admitted Gakpo lost form because he was moved around Liverpool's attack - PA/Peter Byrne

Last season, when summoned Gakpo was either a more orthodox target man, or occasionally a deeper No 10 or - to his detriment - a deeper midfielder. Klopp eventually admitted he had messed him around too much.

“Cody had a bit of a struggle. It was more my fault,” Klopp admitted at the time. “We spoke about whether Cody can play a midfield position for us. Yes he can in different moments. Is it his position? I would say no.

“The offensive part of the role he can definitely play, but with the defensive things which he was not used to, that cost him a bit of confidence in moments, you could see that.”

A mid-season heart-to-heart with Klopp saw Gakpo back upfront and with the extra fire in his belly many at Anfield believe can be the difference between him being an excellent squad player to a guaranteed starter. Of all Liverpool’s attacking options, the Dutchman was the most consistent when the title bid fell away in April.

“He can be a threat in the air, is on the ground really good, has a super finish, has a good nose for finishing situations, good dribbler, can keep the ball for us,” Klopp eulogised.

By Klopp’s farewell, Gakpo had replaced the out-of-form Nunez and unfit Jota and looked fresh and confident heading to join the national team, making his performances over the last month unsurprising.

As his Euro 2024 form underlines, Gakpo is a highly proficient finisher without being hailed as such. He totalled 16 in all competitions last season, making him the club’s third-highest goalscorer behind Mohamed Salah and Nunez. There appears to be a high-class player there once Liverpool fix his position. The Dutch performances in Germany may have shown the way.

Cody Gakpo emphatically opened the scoring for the Netherlands against Romania 🤩#Euro2024 | #ROUNED pic.twitter.com/ihkfM7CyMe — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 2, 2024

Gareth Southgate’s dilemma regarding England’s formation against the Dutch is sure to hone in on how to deal with Gakpo.

Playing as a goal-scoring left winger, he could have more space if the attacking Bukayo Saka is retained as a wing-back and leaves gaps behind.

Whether he is in a back four or right of a back three, Kyle Walker will be most responsible for dealing with Gakpo’s pace. Southgate will be confident Walker can cope with anyone in a one-to-one, but the duel between the Liverpool attacker and Manchester City defender has the makings of a defining battle.

“One on one against defenders, it’s very hard to stop him,” warned Dutch team-mate Micky Van de Ven.

“When you see those one-on-one moments, he’s so, so dangerous, and also in front of the goal. And he’s also scoring here at this tournament and in the Premier League as well. Against us, unfortunately as well. I would’ve preferred him not to score against us in the Premier League but he did.

“It goes to show that he has a lot of quality.”