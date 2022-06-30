Codiak Provides Platform-Validating Clinical Update and Data from Phase 1 Trials of exoSTING™ and exoIL-12™

Codiak BioSciences, Inc.
·11 min read
Codiak BioSciences, Inc.
Codiak BioSciences, Inc.

– Codiak’s engineered exosome candidates demonstrate potential for best-in-class profile, with tumor retention and delivery to the cells of interest allowing for increased therapeutic window –

– exoSTING and exoIL-12 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability profile at repeat doses tested and antitumor activity was observed in both injected and uninjected/distal lesions –

– Codiak has identified recommended Phase 2 dose for each program and plans to initiate Phase 2 studies for both candidates in the first quarter of 2023 –

– Codiak to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 am ET –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced platform-validating clinical data from Phase 1 trials of exoSTINGTM and exoIL-12™ and plans to advance both candidates into Phase 2 trials. In an open-label Phase 1 trial, exoIL-12 demonstrated a differentiating favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no detectable systemic exposure of IL-12 and no treatment-related adverse events, which has not previously been reported by others with recombinant IL-12. The two patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL) who have been treated each received multiple (>20) injections of exoIL-12 and experienced tumor regressions in both injected and non-injected lesions, including a partial response in one patient. In the open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating exoSTING as a single agent in patients with late-stage refractory solid tumors, data across all five dose cohorts showed repeat doses of exoSTING were well-tolerated, demonstrated tumor retention with no systemic exposure of the STING agonist, and in a subset of patients, tumor shrinkage was observed in injected and uninjected lesions.

“We believe these positive datasets from our two lead programs provide further clinical validation of our engEx® Platform and the target profile for our engineered exosome therapeutic candidates. In the studies, we were able to deliver exoSTING and exoIL-12, with repeat dosing, to the tumor with a high level of specificity, no observed systemic exposure or associated toxicity, and an enhanced therapeutic index–while demonstrating tumor shrinkage in both injected and uninjected lesions,” said Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Codiak. “STING and IL-12 have been challenging targets that have historically been hampered by very toxic side effects, but we believe our approach may enable best-in-class therapies with favorable safety profiles. Based on these findings, we have identified a recommended Phase 2 dose for both programs. We plan to initiate a Phase 2 study of exoSTING in bladder cancer and a Phase 2 study of exoIL-12 in an expanded group of tumor types in the first quarter of 2023.”

exoIL-12 Data and Development Plan

The Phase 1 clinical trial was designed in two parts, with the data from the healthy volunteer portion of the study reported last year. In the CTCL portion of the study, two patients with early stage CTCL whose disease progressed on prior therapy have been treated as of the June 10, 2022, data cut-off. Each patient has received more than 20 injections of exoIL-12 (6.0 μg) across multiple lesions. Duration of treatment has been greater than six months, and no treatment-related adverse events Grade 3 or higher or SAEs were observed, and no dose modifications were required.

exoIL-12 demonstrated improvement in overall tumor burden, as measured by mSWAT, and lesion severity, as measured by CAILS, in both patients treated. Patient 001 had a total of 5 skin lesions, 3 of which were injected and exhibited a partial response, as per mSWAT (a registrational endpoint) with a 61% decrease in disease burden. Improvement in CAILS scores for all skin lesions, both injected and uninjected, ranged from 20-80%. All skin lesions have resolved, and additional injections were deemed unnecessary by the treating physician. The patient remains on study. Patient 002 had 3 skin lesions, 2 of which were injected (20 injections to date) and has demonstrated a 43% decrease in disease burden. Improvement in CAILS scores have been seen ranging from 30-50% for all lesions, both injected and uninjected. This patient remains on study and continues to receive exoIL-12 injections.

Plasma pharmacokinetic (PK) measurements of both healthy volunteers and patients that received exoIL-12 showed no systemic exposure with levels of IL-12 below the limit of quantification. In contrast, previous rIL-12 clinical studies showed dose-dependent systemic exposure with dosages of 5 and 12 μg resulting in Cmax plasma levels of approximately 15 to 45 pg/ml within 6 to 12 hours after dosing.1

Data from the CTCL patients further validate 6 mcg as the intended dose for Phase 2 development. Codiak intends to conclude the current study in the UK and transition to a U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) application. Codiak anticipates initiating a Phase 2 trial during the first quarter of 2023 in patients with cutaneous malignancies responsive to rIL-12 in studies historically, including CTCL, Kaposi’s sarcoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma – each orphan cutaneous diseases treated by the same physicians, where local treatment is common.

exoSTING Data and Development Plan

Data as of June 10, 2022, are being reported from all five escalation dose cohorts (0.3 mcg, 1.0 mcg, 3.0 mcg, 6.0 mcg and 12.0 mcg) enrolled in the Phase 1/2 study. Dosing is still underway in the 12.0 mcg cohort and all patients continue to be followed. Trial participants (n=23) were administered exoSTING intratumorally, and nearly all had received at least two prior therapies prior to study entry with most (65%) having progressed on checkpoint inhibitors.

Plasma pharmacokinetic (PK) measurements of patients that received exoSTING showed no systemic exposure to the agonist. Further, analyses of available plasma biomarkers indicated a lack of systemic inflammatory cytokines detectable in blood after exoSTING administration.

Within all dose cohorts, exoSTING was well-tolerated and no dose limiting toxicities or treatment-emergent adverse events of Grade 3 or higher were observed. Treatment-related serious adverse events (TRSAE) were observed in three patients (2 patients with Grade 2 cytokine release syndrome and 1 patient with Grade 1 pyrexia). All patients who experienced a TRSAE were retreated and remained on study without additional SAEs.

Blood biomarker assessments conducted post dosing demonstrated dose-dependent activation of the STING pathway at doses 100-fold lower in comparison to other free STING agonists. Paired tumor biopsies available from Cohorts 1-4 show evidence of an adaptive immune response, including consistent increases in CD-8 effector T-cells and PD-L1 in the tumor micro-environment.

Signs of antitumor activity were observed with tumor shrinkage in injected as well as distal, non-injected tumors.

The data support advancing exoSTING into Phase 2 development, particularly in early-stage disease where combination with immunotherapy may lead to enhanced activity. Codiak has identified 12.0 mcg as the intended dose for intratumoral administration and plans to file a protocol amendment with FDA later this year to enable initiation of a Phase 2 trial of exoSTING in patients with bladder cancer (Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer or MIBC) during the first quarter of 2023.

“This is a critical milestone for Codiak because we met our objectives for the Phase 1 studies of exoSTING and exoIL-12 and the data support the differentiated target profile we had hoped to unlock with our engineered exosome platform. What is remarkable is that these exosomal formulations are demonstrating results that free STING agonists and systemic IL-12 were unable to achieve due to significant limitations in safety and therapeutic index, opening up the possibility that these two promising targets can benefit cancer patients,” said David Mauro, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Codiak. “We are enthusiastic about moving these programs into Phase 2 early next year while continuing to monitor patients from ongoing studies and submitting data to upcoming medical meetings.”

Conference Call and Webcast
Codiak will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast may be accessed through the “News & Events” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Codiak’s website at https://ir.codiakbio.com/news-events. A PDF of the accompanying slides will be available for download. Phone participants in the U.S and Canada may dial (800) 385-9715 and refer to conference ID 3799112 (international callers please use (409) 937-8965. To ensure timely access, participants are encouraged to connect to the call 10 minutes before the start time or to use the webcast link for listen-only access. The archived webcast will be available on Codiak’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About exoSTING™
exoSTING is Codiak’s exosome therapeutic candidate engineered to incorporate a proprietary STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) agonist inside the lumen of the exosome while expressing the exosomal protein, PTGFRN, on the exosome surface to facilitate specific uptake in tumor-resident antigen presenting cells. Codiak believes that exoSTING has the potential to overcome certain limitations of free STING agonists, and to enhance the therapeutic index and selectivity of delivery to desired cells in the tumor microenvironment.

About exoIL-12™
exoIL-12 is Codiak’s exosome therapeutic candidate engineered to display fully active IL-12 on the surface of the exosome, using the exosomal protein, PTGFRN, as a scaffold, and designed to facilitate potent local pharmacology at the injection site with precisely quantified doses. By limiting systemic exposure of IL-12 and associated toxicity, Codiak hopes to enhance the therapeutic index with exoIL-12, delivering a more robust tumor response, dose control and an improved safety profile. Codiak intends to focus development of exoIL-12 on tumors that have, in previous clinical testing, shown clinical responses to IL-12 used as a monotherapy.

About the engEx® Platform
Codiak’s proprietary engEx Platform is designed to enable the development of engineered exosome therapeutics for a wide spectrum of diseases and to manufacture them reproducibly and at scale to pharmaceutical standards. By leveraging the inherent biology, function and tolerability profile of exosomes, Codiak is developing engEx exosomes designed to carry and protect potent drug molecules, provide selective delivery and elicit the desired pharmacology at the desired tissue and cellular sites. Through its engEx Platform, Codiak seeks to direct tropism and distribution by engineering exosomes to carry on their surface-specific targeting drug moieties, such as proteins, antibodies/fragments, and peptides, individually or in combination. Codiak scientists have identified two exosomal proteins that serve as surface and luminal scaffolds. By engineering the exosome surface or lumen and optimizing the route of administration, Codiak aims to deliver engEx exosomes to the desired cell and tissue to more selectively engage the drug target, potentially enhancing the therapeutic index by improving potency and reducing toxicity.

About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, infectious disease and rare disease. For more information, please visit www.codiakbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, statements concerning the clinical development and therapeutic potential of exoSTING and exoIL-12. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Codiak’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Codiak’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is current as of the date of this report, and Codiak undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

1 Gokhale MS, Vainstein V, Tom J, et al. Single low-dose rHuIL-12 safely triggers multilineage hematopoietic and immune-mediated effects. Exp Hematol Oncol. 2014;3(1):11. Published 2014 Apr 11. doi:10.1186/2162-3619-3-11

Investor Contact:
Christopher Taylor
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 617-949-4220
E: investor@codiakbio.com

Media Contact:
Cory Tromblee
Scient PR
media@codiakbio.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Fans unhappy with Avalanche reporter for celebrating with Stanley Cup

    The Avalanche's Stanley Cup celebrations may have involved one too many people, according to some fans on Twitter.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Bruins re-up GM Sweeney; 1st job to find Cassidy replacement

    BOSTON (AP) — All those wins and playoff appearances weren't enough for Bruce Cassidy to keep his job as Boston Bruins coach. But they earned general manager Don Sweeney a contract extension. The Bruins said on Monday they have signed Sweeney to a multiyear extension, six weeks after they lost in the first round of the playoffs and three weeks after he fired Cassidy. “Under his management, the Boston Bruins have been one of the winningest franchises in the league and a perennial playoff contende

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Chatman helps Shooting Stars outlast Honey Badgers in Elam Ending battle

    Kameron Chatman scored 21 points, including nine during the Elam Ending, to lead the Scarborough Shooting Stars to a 75-72 win over the visiting Hamilton Honey Badgers at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Saturday. Jalen Harris added 18 for Scarborough (5-4), which was trailing by seven when the Elam Ending target of 75 points was set. Chatman posted four of the final six points, ending the game with a floater. Christian Vital posted 22 points to lead Hamilton (7-3), which is now tied with the

  • Burnes, McCutchen, Brosseau lead Brewers past Blue Jays 5-4

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched into the eighth inning, Andrew McCutchen and Mike Brosseau homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Saturday. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner extended his winning streak to a season-high three games, but he wasn’t as crisp as in a 2-0 win over the Cardinals on Monday. “He's picked up right where he left off last year,” Brewers manager Craig Counselll said. “In the middle innings, I thought he really got cooking.” In his fir