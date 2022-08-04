Codiak BioSciences Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Progress

Codiak BioSciences, Inc.
·9 min read
Codiak BioSciences, Inc.
Codiak BioSciences, Inc.

– Reported platform-validating initial data from Phase 1 studies of exoSTING™ and exoIL-12™; plans to initiate Phase 2 studies for both programs in 1H 2023 –

– Initiated patient dosing in Phase 1 clinical trial of exoASO™-STAT6 in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, liver metastases from primary gastric cancer and colorectal cancer –

– Partnered with CEPI to advance pan Betacoronavirus candidate –

– Presented positive preclinical data on the Company’s engEx-AAV™ discovery program –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today reported second quarter 2022 financial results and recent operational progress.

“During the second quarter we made strong progress supporting our approach and making advancements across our pipeline. We reported Phase 1 data sets from both our exoSTING™ and exoIL-12™ programs, further validating our engEx® platform, and demonstrating we were able to deliver repeat doses of exoSTING™ and exoIL-12™ to the tumor with a high level of specificity. Importantly, we did so with no observed systemic exposure or associated toxicity, and an enhanced therapeutic index – while demonstrating tumor shrinkage in both injected and uninjected lesions,” said Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., President and CEO of Codiak. “We also initiated a Phase 1 study of exoASO™-STAT6, our third program to enter the clinic, in patients with certain liver, gastric and colorectal cancers. These updates, in combination with preclinical data showing the promise of our engEx-AAV™ program and a partnership with CEPI to advance our pan Betacoronavirus program, show that Codiak is broadly advancing its portfolio programs in 2022, momentum we aim to carry through this year and into 2023.”

Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights

  • Announced platform-validating data from Phase 1 trials of exoSTING™ and exoIL-12™; both candidates demonstrated potential for best-in-class profile; Codiak has identified a recommended Phase 2 dose for each program and intends to finalize study plans with the FDA during the second half of this year to prepare for initiation of Phase 2 trials for both candidates early next year.

    • In a Phase 1 trial, exoIL-12™ demonstrated a differentiating safety and tolerability profile, with no detectable systemic exposure of IL-12 and no treatment-related adverse events, which has not previously been reported by others with recombinant IL-12. The two patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL) who have been treated each received multiple (>20) injections of exoIL-12 and experienced tumor regressions in both injected and non-injected lesions, including a partial response in one patient.

    • In the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating exoSTING™ as a single agent in patients with late-stage refractory solid tumors, data across all five dose cohorts showed repeat doses of exoSTING™ were well-tolerated, demonstrated tumor retention with no systemic exposure of the STING agonist, and in a subset of patients, tumor shrinkage was observed in injected and uninjected lesions.

  • Initiated patient dosing in the Phase 1 clinical trial of exoASO™-STAT6 in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, liver metastases from primary gastric cancer and colorectal cancer; exoASO™-STAT6 is Codiak’s third clinical program and the first to evaluate a systemically administered exosome-based drug candidate.

  • Partnered with CEPI to continue the advancement of vaccine candidates from the Company’s pan Betacoronavirus program; as part of the partnership, CEPI will provide seed funding of up to $2.5 million, which Codiak anticipates will fund the completion of preclinical development and identification of a clinical candidate.

  • Presented preclinical data on the Company’s engEx-AAV™ discovery program, a novel strategy that aims to leverage exosomes to improve adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector gene therapy, at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); data demonstrated that exosome engineering generates significant increases in AAV yield compared to unmodified exosomes, while retaining the functionality to transduce cells with AAV and resist neutralizing antibodies that impair gene therapy efficacy.

Anticipated Milestones and Events

  • Initiate Phase 2 study of exoIL-12™ in an expanded group of tumor types in 1H 2023; continue to monitor patients enrolled in Phase 1 study.

  • Initiate Phase 2 study of exoSTING™ in bladder cancer in 1H 2023; continue to monitor patients enrolled in ongoing Phase 1/2 study, reporting additional data at an upcoming scientific conference.

  • Continue enrollment for ongoing Phase 1 trial for exoASO™-STAT6, with initial data expected in 1H 2023.

  • Advance exoVACC™ pan Betacoronavirus program toward identification of a clinical candidate through new partnership with CEPI.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $13.1 million, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2021. These results reflect deferred revenue recognized under the Company’s collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $6.8 million, compared to a net loss of $21.8 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in net loss for the quarter was driven primarily by an increase in revenues in connection with the Company’s agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Research and development expenses were $12.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $15.4 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in research and development expenses was driven primarily by decreases in lab expenses and personnel-related costs in connection with the Company’s agreement with Lonza.

General and administrative expenses were $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was due primarily to professional services driven by legal fees for intellectual property rights.

As of June 30, 2022, Codiak had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $41.8 million.

About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, infectious disease and rare disease.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, statements concerning the development and therapeutic potential of exoSTING™ and exoIL-12™, including timing of initiation of clinical trials, the release of data from clinical trials and the results of those trials, statements concerning the clinical development of exoASO™-STAT6, and statements regarding the capabilities and potential of Codiak’s engEx Platform and engineered exosomes generally. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, the statements regarding the initiation and timing of clinical trials are dependent upon availability of sufficient cash resources, as to which the Company can make no assurance. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Codiak’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Codiak’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is current as of the date of this report, and Codiak undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

- financial tables follow -


CODIAK BIOSCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

 

 

JUNE 30,
2022

 

 

DECEMBER 31,
2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

41,785

 

 

$

76,938

 

Prepaid manufacturing expenses

 

 

9,063

 

 

 

7,315

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

5,161

 

 

 

5,918

 

Total current assets

 

 

56,009

 

 

 

90,171

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

21,557

 

 

 

23,479

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,170

 

 

 

4,170

 

Operating right-of-use assets

 

 

21,304

 

 

 

21,957

 

Prepaid manufacturing expenses, net of current portion

 

 

29,670

 

 

 

31,893

 

Total assets

 

$

132,710

 

 

$

171,670

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,131

 

 

$

1,838

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

7,699

 

 

 

9,703

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

292

 

 

 

12,963

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

2,891

 

 

 

2,661

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

12,013

 

 

 

27,165

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

 

17,341

 

 

 

30,686

 

Note payable, net of discount

 

 

25,596

 

 

 

25,430

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

33,362

 

 

 

34,884

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total liabilities

 

 

88,312

 

 

 

118,165

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 22,545,531 and 22,383,830 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

384,446

 

 

 

378,750

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(340,050

)

 

 

(325,247

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

44,398

 

 

 

53,505

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

132,710

 

 

$

171,670

 


CODIAK BIOSCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,

 

 

SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Collaboration revenue

 

$

13,145

 

 

$

890

 

 

$

25,849

 

 

$

14,081

 

Total revenue

 

 

13,145

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

25,849

 

 

 

14,081

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

12,798

 

 

 

15,419

 

 

 

27,045

 

 

 

31,969

 

General and administrative

 

 

7,364

 

 

 

6,937

 

 

 

14,071

 

 

 

13,525

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

20,162

 

 

 

22,356

 

 

 

41,116

 

 

 

45,494

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(7,017

)

 

 

(21,466

)

 

 

(15,267

)

 

 

(31,413

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(649

)

 

 

(704

)

 

 

(1,250

)

 

 

(1,401

)

Interest income

 

 

34

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

14

 

Other income

 

 

848

 

 

 

352

 

 

 

1,667

 

 

 

683

 

Realized gain

 

 

9

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

-

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

242

 

 

 

(343

)

 

 

464

 

 

 

(704

)

Net loss

 

$

(6,775

)

 

$

(21,809

)

 

$

(14,803

)

 

$

(32,117

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.99

)

 

$

(0.66

)

 

$

(1.51

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

22,493,879

 

 

 

22,117,593

 

 

 

22,444,799

 

 

 

21,230,424

 


Investor Contact:
Christopher Taylor
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 617-949-4220
E: investor@codiakbio.com

Media Contact:
Cory Tromblee
Scient PR
E: media@codiakbio.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Precious Achiuwa could be a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate

    Amit Mann and Stephen Cagan discuss Precious Achiuwa's ceiling as a rim protector and his versatility on the defensive end. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

    Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recogniti

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • 'It's exhilarating': Glengarry Highland Games latest big event to return from pandemic hiatus

    For the first time since 2019, the North Glengarry, Ont., air was filled with the sounds of pipes and drums this weekend as the Glengarry Highland Games made its return. Through a sea of tartans, you could find Mike Villeneuve smiling over the grounds he's looked after for more than 30 years. Seeing those grounds full with fans, competitors and friends for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic filled him with joy. "It's exhilarating, it's wonderful," said Villeneuve, grounds ch

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou