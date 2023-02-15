Codexis Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Codexis, Inc.
·2 min read
Codexis, Inc.
Codexis, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the grant of an inducement award to the Company’s recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Sri Ryali. As previously announced, Mr. Ryali joined the Company on January 23, 2023. In connection with Mr. Ryali’s appointment, on February 10, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Codexis’s Board of Directors (the “Committee”) approved an equity grant to Mr. Ryali consisting of (i) a nonstatutory option to purchase up to 372,637 shares of Codexis’ common stock and (ii) restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for 111,791 shares of Codexis common stock as inducement awards under the company’s 2022 Employee Inducement Incentive Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option has an exercise price of $5.86 per share, the closing price per share of Codexis’ common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date, and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to Mr. Ryali’s continued service with Codexis through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will entitle Mr. Ryali to receive one share of Codexis’ common stock for each RSU that vests. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on each anniversary of the grant date, until the third anniversary of such date, subject to Mr. Ryali’s continued service with Codexis through the applicable vesting dates.

Additionally, on February 10, 2023, the Committee granted three newly hired employees equity awards consisting of an aggregate of (i) options to purchase 78,952 shares of Codexis’ common stock and (ii) RSUs for 33,956 shares of Codexis common stock as inducement awards under the company’s 2022 Employee Inducement Incentive Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The vesting details and exercise price of these options and RSUs match those of the option and award to Mr. Ryali.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of small molecule pharmaceuticals, in RNA and DNA synthesis and the creation of next generation life science tools, and as gene therapies and oral enzyme therapies. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved return on capital in manufacturing, improved sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications, and more efficacious therapeutics. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners
Brendan Strong/Carrie McKim
(212) 600-1902
Codexis@argotpartners.com



Latest Stories

  • Enbridge Stock: Here’s What’s Coming Next

    Here's why Enbridge's (TSX:ENB) dividend track record makes Enbridge stock a top candidate for long-term investors seeking passive income. The post Enbridge Stock: Here’s What’s Coming Next appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Before the Market Soars

    Canadian investors still have time to snatch up dirt-cheap stocks like Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) and others, as the market ramps up. The post 4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Before the Market Soars appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Why This TSX Stock Will Always Do Better Than a Growth Stock

    This TSX stock will always be a better buy, with the means to make you money in a consistent manner that's far easier to achieve than a growth stock. The post Why This TSX Stock Will Always Do Better Than a Growth Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: Earn $273/Month With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

    Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks TFSA investors can buy now to earn $273 in passive income each month. The post TFSA Investors: Earn $273/Month With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lazy Investors

    Don't like working? Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks that are perfect for building a lazy passive-income stream. The post 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lazy Investors appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals new bets on Alibaba, MGM, and JD.com

    Burry's Scion Asset Management swapped out all but two of the holdings in its US stock portfolio, and grew its total number of positions to nine.

  • The property market is so bad in China that some banks are letting people be on mortgages till they are 80

    A 50-year-old home buyer can now get a 30-year mortgage. Under the previous rules, the buyer would have had to be under 40 to get a similar mortgage.

  • The prediction war between stock market bulls and bears is reaching a feverish pitch. Here's where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and 5 others see US equities heading.

    Here's where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham and 4 others see stock prices heading in a face-off between market bulls and bears.

  • 3 of the Best Dividend-Growth Stocks That Money Can Buy

    Add these three TSX dividend stocks for a growing passive-income stream in your self-directed portfolio. The post 3 of the Best Dividend-Growth Stocks That Money Can Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • My Top Value Stock Pick for February 2023

    Here’s a top Canadian value stock you can buy now and hold for years to come. The post My Top Value Stock Pick for February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

    With no shortage of uncertainty in the stock market right now, I’m looking to load up on this dependable TSX stock this month. The post Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks close mixed after CPI shows inflation picked up

    U.S. stocks moved back and forth in volatile trading Tuesday as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotter-than-expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates.

  • Erdogan orders pension funds to prop up Turkey’s stock market

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ordered pension funds to hoover up Turkish stocks in a bid to prop up the market after two devastating earthquakes prompted a massive share sell-off.

  • Barrick eyes Nevada Gold Mines as Newmont ramps up deal pressure

    (Reuters) -Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, would be open to taking over Newmont's stake in its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, CEO Mark Bristow said on Wednesday, after Newmont's $16.9 billion bid for Newcrest ramped up pressure on gold miners to do deals. Bristow though distanced himself from rival Newmont's M&A push on Wednesday and highlighted Barrick's plan to grow through exploration rather than acquisitions. Shares of Barrick Gold were trading 4% down at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

  • 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

    These two Canadian stocks offer attractive dividends, long-term growth potential, and return cash to investors every single month. The post 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Adani: India watchdog probing Hindenburg fraud allegations

    The conglomerate had more than $100bn wiped off its stock market value after the claims.

  • 1 Top Consumer Stock for All Market Conditions

    This consumer company performs well in all market conditions, making it an attractive long-term investment for growth and stability. The post 1 Top Consumer Stock for All Market Conditions appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • What mortgage company changes mean for your home loan

    It’s been a bumpy ride for mortgage companies lately. Some lenders have gone out of business, merged with other companies or narrowed their focus. And more changes are likely in 2023. What does all this mean for borrowers? Here are answers to common questions, whether you’re shopping for a mortgage or paying off a home loan. WHAT’S BEHIND THE SHAKEOUT? A key factor: higher mortgage rates. Demand for home loans plummeted last year as the Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate to control infla

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Putin's war on Ukraine sent Russians scrambling to buy gold and stash their savings, fueling a fivefold surge in demand

    President Vladimir Putin encouraged the switch to gold by restricting sales of foreign currency and scrapping VAT on the yellow metal.