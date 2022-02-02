Codeproof Technologies Offers "Six Months Free" Mobile Device Management Software for Kyocera Ultra-Rugged Smartphones.

Sunnyvale, CA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codeproof Technologies, a leading modern endpoint management and cybersecurity provider, has announced a strategic business collaboration with Kyocera , a leading provider of ultra-rugged mobile solutions for workers in challenging outdoor and industrial environments such as construction, public safety, healthcare and more.

As part of the collaboration, Codeproof Technologies is offering a free six-month license for its mobile device management software to owners and new purchasers of Kyocera ultra-rugged smartphones, who register for this offer between now and June 15, 2022.

For organizations, the Codeproof platform's deeper integration with Kyocera products and services provides a powerful rugged device management and security solution that takes workforce productivity to the next level.

"Kyocera offers world class ultra-rugged, ultra-smart, and cost-effective mobile devices," said Satish Shetty, CEO of Codeproof Technologies. "With the integration of a top-notch enterprise mobility management platform like Codeproof, Kyocera customers can selectively enable the apps they need and remotely configure or update them as a group using Codeproof's cloud console."

"Kyocera is pleased to collaborate with Codeproof Technologies to bring our customers a secure device management solution," said Vipul Dalal, DVP of Kyocera's Communications Equipment Group. "Kyocera devices are purpose built for harsh environments. Collectively, our Android Enterprise Recommended rugged devices, targeted hardware and software capabilities, and dedicated lifecycle support system represent an ideal solution for enterprises and SMBs alike. Combined with our standard 2-year manufacturer's warranty, Kyocera devices help to lower the total cost of operations."

Offer Information

See https://kyoceramobile.com/offers/applications/ for details.

Email partneroffer@codeproof.com or call 866-986-BYOD to sign up.

Story continues

About Codeproof

Codeproof Technologies Inc. is a US-based modern endpoint management and cybersecurity company that provides intuitive, easy to use solutions that enable organizations to secure, deploy, and manage corporate data on company-owned and employee-owned (BYOD) devices. The company is known for prioritizing security, serving small and midsize businesses (SMBs), and providing best in class customer service.

Our flagship product is the Codeproof UEM platform which provides a broad, robust feature set at a competitive price point making it, arguably, the highest value UEM on the market. Key features include Mobile Application Management, Mobile Device Management, Mobile Content Management and the ability to support mobile devices from most OEMs. Secure WiFi is a cybersecurity mobile app which uses state-of-the-art encryption technology to enhance the security of your device preventing intrusion when using unsecured Wi-Fi networks such as those at airports, cafes (such as Starbucks), hotels, restaurants, libraries and transit systems. Mobile Content Filtering prevents access to unauthorized content on the web by flagging websites, IP addresses, keywords, categories and content. IT administrators can filter content on both Wi-Fi and cell networks. Remote Worker® MDM for Windows allows IT administrators to deploy, secure, and manage Windows endpoints in a modern workforce. SiteSecure® is a BYOD solution which blocks phone cameras inside specified spaces such as factory and office campuses to prevent data theft, IP theft, and other security breaches. Smart Mobile Hotspot allows IT administrators to pre-configure and lock-down a mobile device to function as a dedicated hotspot device.Codeproof Technologies Inc. is a Delaware corporation with its headquarters at Sunnyvale, CA. Codeproof MDM is compatible with all major mobile carrier networks, including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. Find out more: www.codeproof.com

About Kyocera

Kyocera International Inc.'s Communications Equipment Group (CEG) is the headquarters for Kyocera wireless devices in the Americas. With a history of quality and innovation delivering many " firsts" to the U.S. market , Kyocera is the leader in rugged mobile solutions. Launching more than 100 waterproof and rugged mobile devices globally over the last 10+ years, Kyocera strives to offer rugged, reliable technology as an integral part of a total mobile offering: combining MIL-STD 810G/H-compliant ruggedization and enterprise-grade security with a partner ecosystem, industry-specific applications and innovative accessories. Working with leading service providers, Kyocera has created a "Total Solution" offering that helps deliver a significantly lower total cost of ownership to a wide range of industries such as public safety, transportation, and construction. White glove services including overnight advanced replacement, custom provisioning, repair and more, help improve productivity for business customers. When it comes to blending performance, durability and support, Kyocera’s rugged mobile solutions are in a class of their own. For more information, visit kyoceramobile.com or follow the company at facebook.com/kyoceramobile , twitter.com/kyoceramobile , youtube.com/kyoceramobile , instagram.com/kyoceramobile and linkedin.com/company/kyoceramobile .

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO: 6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics"). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2021, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.5 trillion yen (approx. US$13.8 billion). Kyocera is ranked #603 on Forbes magazine's 2021 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies, and appears on The Wall Street Journal’s latest list of "The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies."



