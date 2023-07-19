Code Orange Recruit Billy Corgan for New Song ‘Take Shape’

PROMO_TakeShape_MAIN - Credit: Tim Saccenti

Hardcore outfit Code Orange returns this September with The Above, the band’s first LP since their breakout 2020 album Underneath.

Ahead of The Above’s Sept. 29 arrival, Code Orange have shared the latest single, “Take Shape,” featuring Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan on vocals.

The Above was produced by Code Orange’s Jami Morgan and Eric “Shade” Balderose and engineered by Steve Albini, the renowned studio expert who puts an emphasis on analog recording.

“We wanted the album to be able to wash over you with melody, aggression, and joy, but it was of equal importance that the closer you look, the more you are rewarded,” Morgan said in a statement.

“It was to feel rooted in the “analogue” world, but with threads of digital reality binding things together. We wanted the sound and even the recording process itself to reflect that edict, so we enlisted Steve Albini at Electrical Audio to get the most real and raw version of the band possible, even recording us all at once in a room together for the first time in our career.”

The video for the Vanilla Sky-inspired “Take Shape” harkens back to, as the press release states, a time “when music videos were at peak importance.” Morgan co-directed the visual with frequent collaborator Max Moore.

“I have been working on the concept for this video, and others to come, for about a year and a half,” Morgan added. “I am so thankful to have been able to sit under the learning tree of Max Moore and our DP Eric Robbins. They allowed me to sit in on every minute of this process from hirings to scouting, all the way to final coloring. Being that deep was a revelation, and I have found a new love along the way. I couldn’t be prouder of the result.”

In support of The Above — available to preorder now — Code Orange have scheduled a handful of festival dates in September, including Rocklahoma, Louisville’s Louder Than Life, Chicago’s Riot Fest, and the band’s own inaugural Code’s World in their native Pittsburgh on Sept. 30, a gig that doubles as an album release party.

The Above Track List

Never Far Apart

Theatre Of Cruelty

Take Shape (feat. Billy Corgan)

The Mask Of Sanity Slips

Mirror

A Drone Opting Out Of The Hive

I Fly

Splinter The Soul

The Game

Grooming My Replacement

Snapshot

Circle Through

But A Dream…

The Above

