'CODA' star Marlee Matlin reveals what she and Biden bonded over during White House visit

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — In her decades-long fight for deaf representation in media, Marlee Matlin says she found a powerful ally during a recent trip to Washington, D.C.

During her speech at The Hollywood Reporter's “Raising Our Voices: Setting Hollywood’s Inclusion Agenda” luncheon at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Wednesday, the actress revealed she and President Joe Biden bonded over growing up with disabilities during the "CODA" cast's recent visit to the White House.

"The president spoke about growing up as someone who stuttered," Matlin, 56, said, via a sign language interpreter, adding that the president spoke with the cast in the Oval Office for an hour. "And he spoke with people who said to him, 'Keep the faith,' as a means to encourage him to keep his eyes on goals."

But, like Biden, Matlin said she's learned "keeping the faith" isn't enough and that those with disabilities need to raise their voices to make change.

"It was his grandmother, he told us, who wisely saw things a different way. She said to him, 'Rather than keep the faith, better to spread the faith,' " Matlin continued. "All of us just looked at each other somewhat astonished, because here he is, the president of the United States, and he got it."

The moment, Matlin said, "re-affirmed" what she and others with disabilities already knew: "That only when we make noise — only when we collectively work together to collaborate, to raise our voices — can measures towards ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion succeed."

In 1987, Matlin became the first deaf performer to win an Oscar when she took home the best actress trophy for "Children of a Lesser God." In March, her "CODA" co-star Troy Kotsur became the second, winning best supporting actor.

Before the luncheon, Matlin opened up to USA TODAY on the red carpet about her hopes for Hollywood following the success of "CODA," which also won best picture.

"I hope that films will represent the many, many stories in the deaf community," she says. "After 'CODA,' I think people will open their hearts, open their minds and be creative and collaborate with us and our community and make things work, because it doesn't happen overnight."

Kotsur also appeared on the red carpet, telling USA TODAY how heartwarming it's been to see "CODA" resonate with so many people.

"Wherever I go, say the gas station or the supermarket or a restaurant, folks are starting to recognize me," he says, via sign language interpreter. "I see them being brave and coming up and telling me congratulations. Sometimes they have to look up specific signs on their phone and they might sign 'Congratulations,' and it's really touching. It's been amazing."

