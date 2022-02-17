The coconut oil market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.5%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

in terms of value. Increase in awareness regarding the various benefits of coconut oil compared to its synthetic counterparts has resulted in an upsurge in the demand for coconut oil over the past few years.

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coconut Oil Market by Product Type, Source, Application, Nature and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229819/?utm_source=GNW
This is attributed to the increase in awareness of consumers regarding the risks associated with products containing harsh chemicals, and preservatives. Major market players have been investing significantly in R&D to boost the production to cater to the changing consumer preferences.

By product type, the virgin segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Based on product type, the virgin segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Virgin coconut oil has more aroma and taste of the coconut compared to RBD oil.

It has many advantages, which include the health benefits from the retained vitamins and antioxidants, the antimicrobial and antiviral activity from the lauric acid components, and its easy digestibility due to the presence of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFA).
• By source, the wet segment is estimated to grow at higher CAGR.

The wet process involves the use of raw coconut instead of dried copra.The coconut’s protein content produces an oil and water emulsion, which leads to a process of separating the emulsion to collect only the oil.

This process uses techniques such as centrifuges or pre-treatments that apply cold, heat, acids, salts, enzymes, electrolysis, shock waves, or steam distillation.Sometimes, there is a combination of these processes.

The wet coconut source is used to manufacture virgin coconut oil, which is widely used in cosmeceutical products.
• By application, the cosmeceutical segment is forecasted to account for the second-largest market share.

Coconut oil has a wide range of applications in cosmetics & personal care products.RBD coconut oil is particularly used in manufacturing soaps as it helps in better lathering.

It is a great ingredient to add hardness to soap bars.Coconut oil is used as a replacement for mineral oil in moisturizers and it also has antiseptic effects.

Virgin coconut oil has been widely used for the preparation of hair oil.It hydrates and softens the hair.

The presence of fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals in the VCO nourish and restore the hair naturally.
• By nature, the organic segment is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during the review period.

Due to the increasing demand for organic products worldwide, the demand for organic coconut oil is also increasing.This drives the growth of the organic coconut oil segment.

Key players operating in the coconut oil market are also supporting farmers to grow coconuts organically by providing proper knowledge and helping them get certified for their produce.

The European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
There is increasing awareness among consumers in the UK regarding the health and environmental benefits of clean label products.The increasing concern regarding the use of ingredients in food & beverage products, coupled with rising health awareness, has led the consumers to demand more natural and organic food products.

The European market for virgin coconut oil has grown significantly over the last few years.This is mainly because of growing consumer attention to healthier diets.

Initially, virgin coconut oil was only available at health shops.Virgin coconut oil has become popular in mainstream supermarkets, and its industrial applications are growing.

The drive toward cleaner labels—meaning fewer and more recognizable ingredients—has been the food industry megatrend of the past decade.
The coconut oil market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Middle East and Africa).

Break-up of Primaries
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 45%
• By Designation: Manager- 25%, CXOs– 40%, and Executives – 35%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe - 30%, North America- 16%, and RoW- 14%

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:
• Cargill Incorporated (US)
• ADM (US)
• Bunge Limited (US)
• Mangga Dua (Indonesia)
• Greenville Agro Corporation (Philippines)
• Royce Food Corporation (Philippines)
• Novel Nutrients Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Aromaax International (India)
• Adams Group (US)
• Connoils LLC (US)
• Tantuco Enterprises, Inc. (Philippines)
• Celebes Coconut Corporation (Philippines)
• CIIF OMG (Philippines)
• Aluan (Indonesia)
• Sun Bionaturals Private Ltd (India)
• Bo International (India)
• Shree Western G & C Ind. (India)
• Rmayra Naturals (India)
• Jiangxi Planty Manor Health Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
• Hancole (Philippines)

Research Coverage
This report segments the coconut oil market on the basis of source, nature, product type, application, extraction type, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the coconut oil market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the coconut oil market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the coconut oil market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229819/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney used racist language to provoke a teammate. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that in addition to taking the photos, Foley had made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to "intentionally

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Oh baby! Rams' Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game. After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed

  • Kamila Valieva's positive drug test blamed on grandpa's medicine

    The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Canada's Marion Thénault seventh in women's aerials at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thénault may be relatively new to the world of freestyle skiing, but she already understands the nature of the sport. Thénault placed seventh in women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, falling short of the superfinal by just 0.71 points. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., missed her first jump of the final, making it essential that she land her second to advance to the final six. She pumped her fists and yelled "Yes!" when she made it, scoring a 91.2

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday

    BEIJING — The Canadian women’s hockey team will be looking to punch its ticket to the gold-medal game Monday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Additionally, Canadians could make a podium push in a couple of freestyle skiing events, and the ice dance competition will crown a champion. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, Feb. 14. Canada’s women’s hockey team playing for a spot in the gold-medal game The Canadian women’s hockey team can reach its seventh straight gold-med

  • Slowed to a crawl: Canada's latest snowboard medal comes down to post-crash scramble

    BEIJING — Meryeta O'Dine didn't expect her second Olympic medal would come down to a crawling contest. O'Dine was third in the mixed team snowboard cross big final at the Beijing Olympics Saturday when she was knocked down by Italy's Caterina Carpano, who took a jump too high and landed on the Canadian's back. Gold and silver were out of the equation. Thus began the scramble for third. O'Dine of Prince George, B.C., made her way to the first jump. With no momentum, she needed to inch her way up

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Griffin healthy again, thriving at Duke

    Duke's A.J. Griffin needed time to get comfortable again after missing most of the past two seasons, along with some of this year's preseason, due to injuries. The freshman is thriving now as a shot-maker with size and athleticism, pushing the 18-year-old high on NBA draft boards with potential to grow his game even more. “It’s going to be hard for anybody to come in and just be great right away,” junior Wendell Moore Jr. said. “So it’s been a slow grind and a slow pace. … Now everybody’s seeing

  • Gremaud edges Gu for gold in women's freeski slopestyle, Asselin retires

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Olivia Asselin will be given the time she needs to heal, physically and mentally. The 17-year-old freestyle skier from Quebec City completed her first run of the women's slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday with a minimal number of tricks before withdrawing from the competition. Asselin finished the event 11th, only topping Marin Hamill of the United States who didn't complete any of her runs. Peter Judge, CEO of Freestyle Canada, told media after the event th

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G