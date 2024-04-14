Coconut and lime cake recipe

You can decorate this with toasted coconut flakes - Haarala Hamilton

I didn’t like coconut cakes or buns until I made this. It does include desiccated coconut but the coconut milk brings a richness that compels you to take another bite. It’s one of my favourite cakes.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus cooling time

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes

10

200ml tinned coconut milk (be sure to shake the tin so the cream and liquid are blended)

100g coconut palm sugar (or just use all soft light-brown sugar)

245g butter, melted and cooled, plus extra for greasing

For the coconut buttercream

Preheat the oven to 180C/170C fan/gas mark 4.

Butter and base-line a 22 x 11 x 6cm loaf tin.

Put all the dry ingredients for the cake, plus a pinch of salt, into a large bowl.

Mix together the cooled butter, coconut milk, eggs and vanilla extract, and pour into the dry ingredients.

Add the lime zest and mix with a wooden spoon.

Scrape into the prepared tin and bake for about 1 hour 30 minutes (check the cake after 1 hour 15 minutes, as ovens vary so much). A skewer inserted into the middle should come out clean.

Leave to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, then carefully turn it out on to a wire rack (it’s a fragile cake). Leave to cool completely.

Meanwhile, beat together the butter and icing sugar until pale and fluffy, then (with the electric stand mixer on a low speed if you’re using one) add the coconut cream.

Beat again, then add the desiccated coconut, lime juice and alcohol, if using.

Scrape into a bowl, cover and chill for about 30 minutes, to allow it to firm.