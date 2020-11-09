Coconut Grove continues to attract world-class residential brands with Mr. C Residences by Terra

The village of Coconut Grove is experiencing a new wave of arrivals of some of the most elite brands and high-design builds, eloquently set within the beloved nature of the esteemed neighborhood.

With its ample lush greenery, parks and top-rated schools, the Grove has formed a tight-knit community made up of Miami’s elite and families who choose to be away from the endless action of the buzzy surrounding zip codes like Brickell, Wynwood and Miami Beach.

More recently, the Grove and its residents have welcomed an influx of award-winning architects designing a sophisticated skyline that has propelled commercial redevelopment plans attracting a diverse selection of upscale office and retail tenants. Together they are creating a vibrant, walkable destination for working, socializing, dining and shopping.

Terra is leading the Grove’s resurgence with a mix of high-design residential and commercial developments including Park Grove designed by Rem Koolhaas, Grove at Grand Bay designed by Bjarke Ingels, Mary Street designed by Carlos and Jackie Touzet and more. The development firm’s latest venture, Mr. C Residences Coconut Grove, is set to further elevate the area with a new concept of residential serviced living, rooted in the Mr. C tradition of cuisine, design and hospitality. The 20-story tower marks the first large-scale residential project for the Mr. C brand founded by fourth generation Cipriani brothers Maggio and Ignazio.

“As a resident of Coconut Grove, myself, I’m dedicated to the growth of the community and bringing in the highest-quality experiences for locals and visitors,” says David Martin CEO of Terra. “Mr. C Residences exhibits the best the Grove has to offer, from impeccable design to excellent dining and services, and this project will elevate the lifestyle offerings in the area.”

Mr. C Residences embodies an Old European elegance and maritime influence that is synonymous with the Grove’s unique allure. Positioned in one of the last bay-front lots in the area, the development’s sail-like exterior, designed by Coconut Grove-based Arquitectonica, is inspired by the surrounding nautical environment. For the interiors, Terra tapped the world-renowned Meyer Davis studio, which is working closely with the Mr. C brand to conceptualize the design of the residences and common areas.

